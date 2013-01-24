Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

TrueBlue Máscara nasal

TrueBlue

Máscara nasal

Encontrar produtos semelhantes

A TrueBlue reúne as nossas melhores tecnologias em uma máscara. Projetada para superar os padrões de conforto e desempenho, esta máscara define o mais alto padrão para uma boa noite de sono.

Contacte-nos

Galeria de mídia

Características
Headgear || Mais conforto, estabilidade e

Fixador de cabeça que oferece estabilidade extra

O fixador de cabeça possui faixas ajustáveis embutidas que convergem em um único painel posterior com uma faixa de cabeça para estabilidade adicional, maior conforto e liberdade de movimento.
Intuitive forehead pad || Rápida montagem e ajuste

Apoio de cabeça prático para ajustes mais rápidos

Foi projetada exclusivamente para a TrueBlue e aprimorada com um gel azul extremamente macio. Configurações e ajustes podem ser feitos mais rapidamente.
Premium blue gel || Mais conforto, estabilidade e

Gel azul Premium forma vedação eficaz

Nosso gel azul de alta qualidade fornece estabilidade extra e está mais fino e mais leve do que nunca. Ele ajuda a evitar vazamentos, ajustando-se melhor à estrutura óssea e aos contornos da face.
Talon clips || Rápida montagem e ajuste

Clipes de encaixar para colocar e remover facilmente

Estão incluídos, tornando mais fácil para os pacientes removerem a máscara e travarem no mesmo ajuste, noite após noite.
Angled micro port || Mais conforto, estabilidade e

Microportas de exalação anguladas

O ângulo da micro porta de exalação diminui o ruído e direciona o ar para longe de quem dorme ao seu lado.
Freeform spring || Mais conforto, estabilidade e

Design sanfonado da moldura dá mais liberdade de movimento

O design sanfonado da moldura da máscara acompanha o movimento do paciente durante o sono fornecendo boa estabilidade por toda a noite.
Saiba o que significa quando os produtos são certificados pelos Regulamentos relativos aos dispositivos médicos da União Europeia (MDR da UE)

Documentação

Brochura (5)

Brochura

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand