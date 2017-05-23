The Corindus CorPath® 200 is the first system designed to empower PCI with robotic precision.* It enables the placement of coronary guidewires and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-protected, interventional cockpit.
Robotic-assisted PCI for precise control
Experimente o novo mundo em matéria de intervenções cardíacas e vasculares com a série Azurion 7 com um detetor plano de 12''. Esta solução de terapia guiada por imagens de nova geração ajuda-o a prestar excelentes cuidados ao paciente e a aumentar a sua eficiência operacional, ao aliar-se à inovação em termos de fluxo de trabalho.
