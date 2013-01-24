Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

Azurion 7 e detetor plano 12&#039;&#039; Com o Azurion, alie o desempenho aos cuidados de excelência

Azurion 7 e detetor plano 12''

Com o Azurion, alie o desempenho aos cuidados de excelência

Encontrar produtos semelhantes

Experimente o novo mundo em matéria de intervenções cardíacas e vasculares com a série Azurion 7 com um detetor plano de 12''. Esta solução de terapia guiada por imagens de nova geração ajuda-o a prestar excelentes cuidados ao paciente e a aumentar a sua eficiência operacional, ao aliar-se à inovação em termos de fluxo de trabalho.

Contacte-nos
Características
Orientação inteligente por imagens em tempo real
Orientação inteligente por imagens em tempo real

Orientação inteligente por imagens em tempo real

Os médicos podem tirar partido das inovações da Philips em orientação por imagem em tempo real para determinarem, com confiança, o regime terapêutico mais benéfico. Estas tecnologias incluem o StentBoost, as nossas soluções de orientação do Navigator e muito mais. Todas estas ferramentas podem ser facilmente integradas na série Azurion 7 para otimizar o fluxo de trabalho clínico.
Coronárias mais visíveis
Coronárias mais visíveis

Coronárias mais visíveis

O novo detetor plano de 12'' proporciona uma imagiologia de alta resolução num campo de visão amplo (FOV, field-of-view). Permite-lhe visualizar a válvula aórtica e uma boa parte do arco aórtico ou toda a árvore coronária numa visualização única. Graças ao seu design compacto, pode utilizar uma gama completa de ângulos de projeção, incluindo a visualização em aranha.
Seja mais produtivo e flexível
Seja mais produtivo e flexível

Seja mais produtivo e flexível

Este sistema foi concebido especificamente para poupar tempo. Os membros da equipa podem trabalhar em todas as atividades, num ou em mais pontos de trabalho na sala de controlo e na sala de exame, sem se interromperem mutuamente. Deste modo, enquanto a fluoroscopia/exposição está em curso, o pessoal na sala de controlo pode ver as imagens anteriores do paciente, preparar o próximo exame ou concluir o relatório de outro paciente.
Configuração e operação padrão
Configuração e operação padrão

Configuração e operação padrão

O sistema utiliza cartões de procedimento para simplificar e harmonizar a configuração do sistema para todos os casos, desde procedimentos de rotina a procedimentos mistos. Por exemplo, o sistema seleciona automaticamente os cartões de procedimento relevantes com base no código RIS/HIS/CIS do procedimento agendado. As predefinições (por exemplo, utilizados mais frequentemente, protocolos predefinidos e definições especificadas pelo utilizador) ajudam-no a aumentar a consistência do exame.
Controlo total junto da mesa
Controlo total junto da mesa

Controlo total junto da mesa

Quando o seu laboratório lida com uma grande variedade de casos, o controlo eficaz das aplicações e sistemas pode promover uma prestação de cuidados produtiva e baseada em padrões. O FlexVision Pro* permite um controlo intuitivo de todas as aplicações, ao lado da mesa, para aumentar a eficiência e reduzir a necessidade de pausas para esterilização. Use um rato sem fios ou o nosso módulo de ecrã tátil* para aceder ao PACS ou tirar o máximo partido das ferramentas de intervenção.
Simplifique o seu dia
Simplifique o seu dia

Simplifique o seu dia

Aumente a facilidade e a velocidade de execução de procedimentos. No ecrã, pode visualizar facilmente a informação num fundo preto que cria contraste com as aplicações ativas destacadas. Pode colimar com um único toque no módulo de ecrã tátil*. Pode arrastar e largar aplicações e alternar facilmente o controlo entre utilizadores. Use a interface do utilizador harmonizada do Azurion para facilitar a formação e a circulação do pessoal médico entre laboratórios.
Otimize o fluxo de trabalho
Otimize o fluxo de trabalho

Otimize o fluxo de trabalho

Um FlexSpot* permite-lhe ver, controlar e manipular eficazmente todas as aplicações a partir de um único ponto da sala de controlo. Este ponto de trabalho integrado e organizado é constituído por um ou dois monitores panorâmicos de 27 polegadas, um rato e um teclado. A partir deste ponto, pode controlar várias fontes externas, configurar esquemas de ecrãs e aceder às aplicações disponíveis. Adicione mais FlexSpots à medida das suas necessidades.
Gestão eficiente da dose
Gestão eficiente da dose

Gestão eficiente da dose

A série Azurion 7 também inclui o ClarityIQ, a nossa tecnologia de imagiologia de raios X que fornece imagens de alta qualidade para uma gama alargada de procedimentos clínicos, permitindo uma excelente visibilidade com doses de raios X ultrabaixas para pacientes de todas as dimensões. Faz parte da nossa abrangente gama de soluções DoseWise, que o ajudam a assumir o controlo em matéria de prestação de cuidados ao paciente, segurança do pessoal e conformidade regulamentar.
Melhor comunicação
Melhor comunicação

Melhor comunicação

Uma comunicação bidirecional clara, sobretudo nos momentos críticos dos procedimentos, ajuda-o a minimizar os erros e a dar uma resposta rápida. Com este sistema, a comunicação torna-se clara; existe um grande ponteiro do rato visível na sua imagem em tempo real, na sala de exame e na sala de controlo. Quando a equipa na sala de exame é numerosa, isto facilita a comunicação, permitindo que se concentrem no procedimento.
Maior retorno do investimento
Maior retorno do investimento

Maior retorno do investimento

Dispomos de soluções de financiamento inovadoras, de uma oferta de serviços flexível e de uma rede de apoio profissional de mais de 7.000 engenheiros de campo para o ajudar a tirar o máximo partido dos seus recursos e a aumentar o retorno do seu investimento. O nosso vasto leque de programas de consultoria e educação em saúde pode ajudá-lo a melhorar ainda mais a eficiência e eficácia do seu processo de prestação de cuidados.
Benefícios vitalícios
Benefícios vitalícios

Benefícios vitalícios

O conceito de atualização e expansão foi integrado na infraestrutura do Azurion. Esta plataforma de hardware e software harmonizada permite acesso à nova geração de aplicações e tecnologias de cuidados de saúde ligadas. Além disso, pode integrar facilmente funcionalidades adicionais e aplicações de terceiros à medida que surgem novas necessidades e que os seus requisitos se alteram.
Aproveite cada dia ao máximo
Aproveite cada dia ao máximo

Aproveite cada dia ao máximo

Manter-se no topo do complexo ambiente de cuidados de saúde dos dias de hoje já é suficientemente desafiante sem a preocupação constante de manter os seus sistemas a funcionar corretamente e sem percalços. A Philips Remote Services pretende ajudá-lo a manter o alto nível de desempenho do seu equipamento, prestar cuidados aos pacientes sem interrupções e lidar com os seus problemas técnicos mais complexos antes que estes causem impacto nos cuidados prestados aos pacientes.
Mais eficiência no laboratório
Mais eficiência no laboratório

Mais eficiência no laboratório

Para ajudá-lo a gerir grandes volumes de casos, ao mesmo tempo que reduz os custos, os nossos consultores de fluxo de trabalho podem aceder aos seus dados de desempenho e identificar oportunidades para potenciar a utilização do seu laboratório. Esta abordagem tem ajudado os nossos clientes a implementarem melhorias mais significativas e sustentáveis nas suas operações.
  • *Algumas funcionalidades estão disponíveis em opção. Nem todas as funcionalidades estão disponíveis em todos os sistemas. Consulte o seu representante Philips para obter informações sobre a disponibilidade na sua região.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
É profissional de saúde?
Por favor, selecione a opção
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

A informação incluída nesta página destina-se exclusivamente a profissionais de saúde.