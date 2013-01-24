Página inicial
Extend your options in women’s health and oncology. Sonalleve MR-HIFU opens up non-invasive alternatives to traditional surgical treatments of uterine fibroids and enables non-invasive palliative pain treatment of bone metastases.

Leverage the power of US and MR

Now you can work with image-guided precision thanks to built-in US and MR capabilities. The HIFU system and coil elements are integrated in the Sonalleve table. Ultrasound waves are focused onto the target volume, ablating the lesion without affecting nearby tissue. The process is monitored with real-time temperature-sensitive MRI.
MR guidance: good news for skin

Sonalleve MR-HIFU is designed for intact skin. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is used to heat and coagulate tissue deep inside the body. MRI measures temperature changes within the human body, making it useful for planning and monitoring thermal ablation processes such as HIFU.
Monitor temperature in real time

The MR scanner acquires temperature-sensitive images for monitoring local heat distribution. The Real-TI bi-directional interface enables real-time data transfer for directing the MR system through the Sonalleve console and retrieving images.
Make the most of each treatment

Sonalleve MR-HIFU facilitates efficient treatment with volumetric heating. To heat large volumes, the focused ultrasound beam is rapidly scanned over the volume to be ablated, creating an ellipsoidal, homogeneous thermal lesion. You can adjust it up to 16mm wide and 40mm length and achieve a macroscopic ablation zone within seconds. Large target volumes are covered with multiple heating events.
The lesion volume information you need, when you need it

Stay informed with ongoing feedback. Real-time temperature readings automatically optimize HIFU delivery parameters, creating a feedback loop to better assess and compensate for local variations in tissue properties such as inhomogeneous absorption, attenuation, perfusion, and diffusion.
Work quickly and efficiently

Say hello to DIrect Skin Cooling (DISC). It keeps your patient’s skin at a constant temperature. Integrated into the ultrasound window, this device provides a heat sink by circulating cooled water between two membranes. To enhance cooling efficiency, patients are positioned directly onto the membrane. Most patients won’t require a gel pad.
Keep treatment times short

Sonalleve MR-HIFU can now suggest patient-specific cooling times between sonications to support treatment efficiency and reduce the likelihood of side effects. The technology behind this advance is Dual Mode Thermometry (DMT), an innovative fat tissue thermometry based on T2 data measuring cumulative heating over the whole treatment duration.
The right care, right away

Switch between diagnostic MR and HIFU therapy in minutes. HIFU is integrated in the dedicated Sonalleve table, which easily slides over the lowered MRI table. The diagnostic table is left in its lower position. Once prepared, you can perform a MR-HIFU procedure in three simple steps: planning on 3D MRI, treatment, and verification by contrast-enhanced MRI.
The comfort and flexibility patients expect

Sonnaleve MR-HIFU with Ingenia MR systems is designed for maximum patient comfort and the freedom to position patients as you need to. Thanks to feet-first entry and the 70 cm gantry opening, and dStream architecture delivers sharp images at remarkable speed for short treatment times.
Expand your application range

Sonalleve MR-HIFU is compatible with your Philips MRI system. You can open up new possibilities for your organization with an easy upgrade. And it’s from one source. Sonalleve MR-HIFU is developed and manufactured by Philips, giving you the confidence of exceptional quality and customer support from an industry partner you know and trust.

Especificações

Compatibility
Compatibility
Philips MR systems
  • Achieva: 1.5T, 3.0T, and 3.0T TX T
  • Achieva SmartPath to dStream: 1.5T and 3.0T TX T
  • Multiva 1.5 T
  • Ingenia: 1.5T and 3.0T T
  • Ingenia CX: 1.5T and 3.0T T
Configuration overview
Configuration overview
Dedicated trolley-tabletop
  • The separate trolley is positioned over the lowered MR patient support
  • Save time with patient preparation outside the MR room
  • Robotic transducer positioning system with five degrees of freedom
HIFU therapy transducer
  • Philips proprietary design, model SX140 mm
  • Focal length 140 mm
Sonalleve therapy console
  • Hardware and software for treatment planning, temperature mapping, ablation feedback, therapy guidance and communication with the Philips MR scanner
Heating method
Heating method
Treatment cell sizes
  • Focus trajectories use heat diffusion to reach maximal ablation efficiency. Multiple cell sizes with diameters of 4, 8, 12, 14 and 16 mm are available. Cell length is usually 2.5 times the diameter
Volumetric heating
  • Focal spot is moved rapidly in concentric circles to reach homogenous temperature over macroscopic volume (treatment cell) in a short time
DISC
DISC
DIrect Skin Cooling
  • Patient’s skin is kept at a constant temperature of about 20 °C
Direct coupling
  • For cooling efficiency, the patient is positioned directly onto the membrane; most patients don’t require a gel pad
Feedback
Feedback
Real-time feedback
  • Temperature and thermal dose are measured in real time and used to adjust sonication parameters during a sonication event to achieve desired ablation temperature and volume, independent of local variations in tissue properties
Real-time HIFU-MR interface
Real-time HIFU-MR interface
System and MR console
  • Between Sonalleve MR-HIFU and the Achieva MR console
  • Rapid and dedicated interface allows fast scanner control and image retrieval to support real-time feedback
Imaging sequences
Imaging sequences
Treatment planning
  • On 3D diagnostic MR images
  • All standard diagnostic imaging sequences of the MR system are available for treatment planning
  • Dedicated ExamCards are provided for HIFU applications
DMT
DMT
Dual Mode Thermometry
  • Full workflow integration of novel fat tissue thermometry based on T2-weighted MR imaging data measuring cumulative heating over the whole treatment duration with PRFS thermometry for target heating
PRFS temperature monitoring
PRFS temperature monitoring
FFE-EPI-based phase sensitive MR sequences
  • Temperature and thermal dose maps are calculated based on the temperature sensitive Proton Resonance Frequency Shift induced phase difference
Refresh rate of thermal images
  • Six slices every 3.5 sec
  • Three coronal and one sagittal slice through focus, two slices freely positioned, such as near field and far field sec
Accuracy
  • Temperature changes ±1 °C
T2-based temperature monitoring
T2-based temperature monitoring
Reproducible and long-term
  • Based on T2-weighted MRI
  • Calibrated absolute temperature measurement, for adipose tissue
  • Fully integrated and automated treatment workflow
Accuracy
  • ±2 °C
Software and user interface
Software and user interface
Dedicated tools
  • Protocols and ExamCards for Philips MR systems
  • Excellent scanning efficiency and ease of use
Treatment planning
  • Based on 3D diagnostic MR images
  • Tools for efficient planning of treatment volumes, beam paths, and transducer positions
  • Tools to verify a beam path free of obstruction to maintain patient safety
Auto-population tool
  • Calculates the size and position of multiple treatment cells to cover the desired treatment volume
Beam shaping
  • OAR (Organ Avoidance Region) or Critical OAR regions can be drawn to protect sensitive regions, such as scars and skin folds from high ultrasound exposure
Thermal maps
  • Real-time PRFS temperature maps and thermal dose maps overlaid on anatomical MR images for continuous treatment monitoring
Heating curve
  • Displays the temperature and thermal dose over time during a single sonication

