A RM intraoperatória com o Ingenia MR-OR fornece imagens de alta qualidade durante procedimentos neurocirúrgicos. Ajuda-o a obter informações atualizadas sobre o processo cirúrgico e a ressecção do tumor para sustentar decisões intraoperatórias confiantes e atualizar a neuronavegação. A solução suporta uma transferência suave e em linha do paciente entre o bloco operatório e o sistema de RM Ingenia da Philips com um procedimento mínimo.
Aumente as suas opções nas áreas da saúde e oncologia femininas. O Sonalleve MR-HIFU proporciona alternativas não invasivas aos tratamentos cirúrgicos tradicionais de miomas uterinos e permite o tratamento paliativo e não invasivo da dor causada por metástases ósseas.
