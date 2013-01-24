Página inicial
Monitores fetais e maternos Avalon FM da Philips são os primeiros e únicos a oferecerem uma detecção de coincidência automatizada (verificação de canal cruzado) usando o Smart Pulse. Ele mede as frequências cardíacas fetais & maternais separadamente para melhorar a confiança diagnóstica.

NST Trace Interpretation || Suporte avançado à decisão clí

Interpretação de Sinais NST para melhorar eficácia

Interpretação de dados NST embutido, uma aplicação de apoio à decisão clínica (CDS) para monitoramento de pré-parto, pode ajudar a melhorar a eficácia, classificando os traços que exigem análise mais aprofundada pelo obstetra.
Avalon CTS || Versátil e confortável

Avalon CTS para Liberdade de movimento

Quando conectado ao Sistema Sem Fio do Transdutor de Avalon (CTS), mães podem se mover livremente até 100 metros da base da estação CTS durante o acompanhamento contínuo da equipe de cuidados. O CTS também transmite os dados para o sistema de informação de IntelliSpace Perinatal para adicionar ao registro geral de pacientes.
Reliability features || Fluxo de informação confiável

Recursos de confiabilidade permitem operação ininterrupta

Com a série Avalon FM, você tem a confiança de um fluxo ininterrupto de informações. A bateria opcional permite monitoração estável durante o transporte materno em instituições de cuidados com a saúde. Ele também possui um backup de memória e interface LAN, combinado com transdutores inteligentes e uma tela de toque colorida.
Large, intuitive color display || Intuitivo e fácil de usar

Visor colorido grande e intuitivo claramente mostra o status

Visor luminoso colorido tem gráficos e numéricos grandes, assim você pode facilmente ver ondas de ECG maternas e fetais.
Smart Pulse || Suporte avançado à decisão clí

Smart Pulse para verificação de canal cruzado.

Smart Pulse fornece verificação de canal cruzada. Ele compara continuamente todas as frequência cardíacas fetais e maternas aumentando a confiança de que cada uma e medida separadamente.
Triplet monitoring option || Versátil e confortável

Opção de Monitoramento de Trigêmeos expande capacidades

Somente a série Avalon FM pode monitorar Trigêmeos em um único monitor usando a mesma frequência de ultrassom. Isso permite que um monitor seja usado para uma ampla gama de necessidade clínicas.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity || Fluxo de informação confiável

Conectividade Perinatal IntelliSpace para cuidados contínuos

O monitor fetal Avalon FM20 se conecta ao IntelliSpace Perinatal, vigilância obstétrica Philips e sistema de gestão de informação.Suportando a continuidade de cuidados desde a primeira visita de pré-natal até o nascimento, pós-parto e recém-nascido, registro, alta e visitas de acompanhamento pós-parto.
Smart transducers || Intuitivo e fácil de usar

Transdutores inteligentes para simplificar operação

Os transdutores inteligentes têm reconhecimento automático e "Finder LED" que automaticamente vê qual transdutor está plugado. Quando o transdutor estiver plugado, o layout de tela exibe automaticamente os dados no formato correto. Isto simplifica a operação para os cuidadores
Variety of readings || Suporte avançado à decisão clí

Variedade de leituras para compreensão abrangente

Este monitor pré-natal e intraparto fornece uma ampla gama de leituras. Estes incluem a medição de pulso materno separado; monitoramento integrado de pulso materno e a pressão arterial (opcional); monitoramento externo de frequência cardíaca fetal, atividade uterina e movimento fetal; um extenso conjunto de parâmetros fetais internos como frequência cardíaca fetal direta e a pressão uterina; e monitoramento de SpO2 materna opcional.
External touch display option || Versátil e confortável

Opção de visor de toque externo para flexibilidade

O visor de toque externo opcional dá aos cuidadores flexibilidade melhorada para posicionar o monitor onde possa ser facilmente visto por membros da família e cuidadores.

