Monitores fetais e maternos Avalon FM da Philips são os primeiros e únicos a oferecerem uma detecção de coincidência automatizada (verificação de canal cruzado) usando o Smart Pulse. Ele mede as frequências cardíacas fetais & maternais separadamente para melhorar a confiança diagnóstica.
Interpretação de Sinais NST para melhorar eficácia
Avalon CTS para Liberdade de movimento
Recursos de confiabilidade permitem operação ininterrupta
Visor colorido grande e intuitivo claramente mostra o status
Smart Pulse para verificação de canal cruzado.
Opção de Monitoramento de Trigêmeos expande capacidades
Conectividade Perinatal IntelliSpace para cuidados contínuos
Transdutores inteligentes para simplificar operação
Variedade de leituras para compreensão abrangente
Opção de visor de toque externo para flexibilidade
