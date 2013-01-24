Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

IntelliVue Measurement module and patient monitor

IntelliVue MMS X2

Measurement module and patient monitor

Encontrar produtos semelhantes

Philips IntelliVue X2 is a combined multi-measurement module and transport monitor, ingeniously lightening the load when it comes to patient transport. Small enough and powerful enough to go virtually anywhere.

Contacte-nos

Galeria de mídia

Características
Dual use || Comprehensive and connected

Dual use for continuity of data

At 1.2 kg (2.7 lbs), IntelliVue X2 is a rugged transport monitor that's also a measurement module, offering continuity of patient data and transport across all levels of patient monitoring.
Dynamic Wave Area || Small and powerful

Dynamic Wave Area automatically adjusts in size

Depending on the number of waves you've configured the IntelliVue X2 to show, the area of each wave automatically adjusts in size.
Battery Extension || Advanced Clinical Decision Sup

Battery Extension for extra run time

The Philips X2/MP2 Battery Extension* provides additional battery run time of up to six** hours for intra-hospital patient transport and concurrent CO₂ measurement with additional invasive blood pressure and temperature measurement.
Display connector || Comprehensive and connected

Display connector turns the X2 into a full monitor

Connect to a large display solution based on Philips IntelliVue XDS software to transform the compact IntelliVue X2 into a versatile standalone monitor with the same outstanding screen flexibility available in high-acuity IntelliVue monitors.
Data transfer options || Small and powerful

Data transfer options for flexible workflow

IntelliVue X2 transmits data wired or wirelessly to the IntelliVue Information Center. Or just plug and play to upload data to another IntelliVue monitor.
Clinical Decision Support || Advanced Clinical Decision Sup

Clinical Decision Support for intelligent information review

Built-in intelligence and applications designed to assist healthcare teams with tasks that demand cross referencing, presentation, and analysis of clinical information — that's what defines Philips Clinical Decision Support Systems.
Improved user interface || Comprehensive and connected

Improved user interface gives more insight

The user interface is designed to enhance patient data, making it easy to use, and providing for compatibility with standard software.
Small, rugged design || Small and powerful

Small, rugged design for reliable performance

The X2 is one of the lightest and smallest critical care transport monitors available. With its colorful touchscreen with 3.5" display, configurable SmartKeys, and electronic recording, X2 puts relevant information at your fingertips.
IntelliVue Information Center iX || Comprehensive and connected

IntelliVue Information Center iX for easy review

Review 12-lead interpretation and previous 12-lead ECGs, or trigger 12-lead export to an ECG archive at the patient's bedside with the IntelliVue Information Center iX.
Comprehensive vital signs data || Comprehensive and connected

Comprehensive vital signs data for a more complete picture

Each NBP measurement generates a column in the vital signs trend table. Measurements for other values are added to provide a comprehensive vital signs data set for the NBP measurement time, offering a more complete picture.
Wireless telemetry as a parameter || Comprehensive and connected

Wireless telemetry as a parameter for untethered in-room data access

Expand your monitoring capabilities and patient mobility with wireless telemetry as a parameter (WTAAP), for untethered in-room access to ECG/SpO2 data in near-real time.
  • *The 3-hour battery life is based on these conditions: basic alarming, one new and fully charged battery, automatic brightness reduction, ECG/Resp and SpO₂ in use, NBP every 15 minutes.
  • **The 6-hour battery life is based on these conditions: one new and fully charged battery, on MP2/X2 basic alarming, automatic brightness reduction, ECG/Resp and SpO2 in use, NBP every 15 minutes and connected Multi-Measurement Server Extension

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
É profissional de saúde?
Por favor, selecione a opção
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

A informação incluída nesta página destina-se exclusivamente a profissionais de saúde.