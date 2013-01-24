By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
IntelliVue Smart-hopping allows several users to share the same frequency by dividing the signal into different time slots, supporting a capacity of up to 1024 devices.
Deterministic roaming for peak perfor...
Deterministic roaming for peak performance
IntelliVue Smart-hopping determines when and where to roam, considering retry errors and signal strength to deliver excellent performance.
Intelligent radio provides a "smart h..."
Intelligent radio provides a “smart hop”
IntelliVue Smart-hopping is based on a cognitive radio signal which “hops” to a new frequency and time slot when interference is detected, providing excellent signal-to-noise performance.
Enhanced confidentiality
Enhanced confidentiality of patient data
IntelliVue Smart-hopping uses a proprietary protocol and avoids transmission of patient identifiers across the wireless interface, helping to keep patient information confidential.
Bi-directional communication
Bi-directional communication for extra functionality
IntelliVue Smart-hopping features bi-directional communication to allow clinical features such as “Find Device,” “Device Location,” and “Control Clinical Measurements” to enhance clinical functionality of IntelliVue patient monitors.
