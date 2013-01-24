The IntelliVue MX40 wearable patient monitor gives you technology, intelligent design, and innovative features you expect from Philips – in a device light enough and small enough to be comfortably worn by ambulatory patients.
Color touchscreen to easily check on patients
With just a single touch, you can view current alarm settings, alarm histories, as well as ECG, SpO₂, and other vital signs in real time at the patient, even when they are mobile. Choose from five screen formats.
Alarm management options to fit your environment
The IntelliVue MX40 displays alarms for ECG, SpO₂, impedance respiration, and non-invasive blood pressure (if and when the Cableless NBP is used). Clinician can decide when alarms are to be announced at the MX40. They can also quickly review and verify alarms at the device. This flexibility supports alarm management policies suited to various clinical environments without the need for additional equipment.
IntelliVue Cableless Measurements expand your reach
The IntelliVue MX40 monitor offers the clinical and technical advances to help you streamline workflow and enhance care, while allowing your patients the freedom to roam. By connecting via short-range radio technology to IntelliVue Cableless Measurements, you can add noninvasive blood pressure or pulse oximetry without the hassle of additional cables.
Display off mode for patient comfort
The color touchscreen display enters “display off” mode to conserve battery life, yet can be activated with the touch of a button to allow viewing by caregivers.
Wearable monitor for freedom of movement
With continuous ECG monitoring and optional pulse oximetry, the IntelliVue MX40 monitors progressive care patients of various acuity levels wherever they go within the hospital. Patients have the freedom to move around the care unit.
Easy verification of patients and equipment
Proper patient and equipment identification is essential. Patient demographic information is displayed to make sure the IntelliVue MX40 is assigned to the right patient, providing a valuable verification check after admission to the IntelliVue Information Center.
