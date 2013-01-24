Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

Squishon Infant cushion positioning aid

Squishon

Infant cushion positioning aid

Squishon products provide a soft, pliable cushion to support and cradle a baby’s head and/or body. The rectangular shape allows for head movement while maintaining surface support.

Contacte-nos

Galeria de mídia

Características
Adjustable design || Soft and supportive

Adjustable design for different needs

For a fuller pillow, the caregiver can push the gel to one side, fold part of the bag underneath and tape.
Soft, breathable material || Soft and supportive

Soft, breathable material to enhance comfort and safety

Squishon products are made from a soft, breathable material and are filled with a non-toxic gel to enhance infant comfort and safety.
Squishon 3 || Soft and supportive

Designed for older preemies and infants.

The slightly thicker outer bag slows the evaporative loss over time and can be used for a longer period of time.

Documentação

Brochura (1)

Brochura

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
É profissional de saúde?
Por favor, selecione a opção
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

A informação incluída nesta página destina-se exclusivamente a profissionais de saúde.