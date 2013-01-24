Página inicial
Respironics VNI Circuit filtra o gás exalado que sai do circuito do paciente através do orifício respiratório. Custo-benefício e simples de usar.

Características
Expiratory filter || Cross-contamination

Filtro expiratório protege os médicos e familiares

Exalação e dispersão de partículas pode ser uma fonte de contaminação. Os filtros VNI Circuit exalam gás, sem afetar o desempenho do ventilador ou a respiração do paciente.
One package || Easy to use

Um só pacote fornece uma solução completa

Os médicos podem adicionar ou remover o filtro, a qualquer momento, sem afetar a respiração de seu paciente.
