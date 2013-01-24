A powerful, real-time central monitoring system that offers your hospital easy access to information and a rich experience – Philips IntelliVue Information Center iX (PIIC iX). It helps your organization deliver quality patient care.
Flexible access to information || Easy access to information
Flexible access to information supports
critical decisions
Wherever you are – in the hospital, at home, or on the road – you have access to the patient information you need to make informed clinical decisions via web and iPad® access. PIIC iX offers virtually anywhere, anytime access to key patient monitoring information.
A comprehensive view || Rich review applications
A comprehensive view of patient information
You can access your patient’s patient monitoring history across the continuum of care from ED, OR, ICU, to Progressive Care.
Advanced clinical decision support || Clinical decision support
Advanced clinical decision support to enhance care
The IntelliVue Information Center iX provides real-time monitoring, rich review applications, and clinical decision support tools at your fingertips. Medical personnel can access timely patient monitoring information where and when it’s needed. PIIC iX helps your organization deliver on the most important mission of all – providing quality patient care.
Standards-based information || Clinical decision support
Standards-based information for enhanced interoperability
PIIC iX interfaces with your HIS applications and EMR. The open, standards-based system supports a shared IT infrastructure to help you make the most of your existing network and hardware investments.
Real-time monitoring || Clinical decision support
Real-time monitoring for quick interpretation
Quickly view, interpret and take action based on relevant, meaningful clinical information. You can configure the PIIC iX to display real-time monitoring data personalized to each patient’s clinical condition. Choose waveforms, numerics, orizon Trends, and/or a STEMI Limit Map, for up to 32 patients on a single information center. Dual display option allows you to see full information for each patient.
