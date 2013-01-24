By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Com o design de almofada sob o nariz, a Amara View evita as marcas vermelhas, o desconforto ou a irritação da cana do nariz.* Este design proporciona à Amara View o campo de visão mais amplo de todas as máscaras de face total e permite a utilização de óculos, ler e ver televisão.**
Fácil de usar
A Amara View é a máscara mais pequena e leve† de todas as máscaras de face total, sendo fácil de utilizar com uma armação modular para todos os tamanhos de almofadas.
Funcionalidades adicionais
A Amara não possui uma armação ou almofada volumosas à frente da face e olhos, inclui presilhas em tecido confortáveis, assim como presilhas de libertação rápida para facilitar a colocação e remoção.
*Testes internos; dados no ficheiro
**Sem tubo de libertação rápida
