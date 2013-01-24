Os avanços na orientação de imagens em tempo real, no tratamento oncológico locorregional e nos conhecimentos da biologia tumoral ajudam a tornar possíveis novas intervenções oncológicas minimamente invasivas. Enquanto médico, continua a enfrentar desafios críticos ao realizar estes procedimentos. Como pode melhorar as suas hipóteses de tratar o tumor inteiro e todos os vasos que o alimentam, sem afetar tecidos ou órgãos saudáveis? As novas visualizações inovadoras da Philips mostram o caminho a seguir.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.