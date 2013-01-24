Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

*

Dados de Contacto

* Este campo é obrigatório
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
Especifique o motivo do seu contacto para nos permitir prestar-lhe um melhor serviço.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

O que isto significa?
Final CEE consent
Expected Hospitalization stats

Health systems and providers around the world are facing the same reality: how to provide high quality care on a reduced budget.

 

We’ve created our line of Efficia solutions specifically to give health providers access to high quality technologies and products, at an affordable cost.

 

Efficient, reliable and field-proven, Efficia products put the expertise of Philips technology and quality within reach. Together, we are committed to helping people everywhere get access to the care they need.

 

Read more below about the unique line of Efficia products, our approach to quality and design, and stories from satisfied customers.

Efficia

Affordable innovation in Turkey

My primary responsibility is providing the best care for our patients. To do that I try to provide the best medical staff, the best medical equipment and the best communication with patients and their families.”

Burçak Kocatürk

Nurse, University of Başkent Medical Group, Istanbul, Turkey

Learn from your peers

Affordable innovation in Portugal

The support from the Company’s technicians is fantastic; they are always available to help us. I no longer call Philips a supplier but rather a partner, because that is really how I view Philips.”

Fernando Casgtro

Equipment Coordinator, Santa Casa de Misencordia, Portugal

Learn from your peers

Affordable innovation in India

Multiple features of Efficia and Philips’s wide service network works out well for me.

It brings efficiencies to the system and also is very dependable.”

Dr. Uday Mahorkar

Director and Cardiologist, Avanti Institute of Cardiology, Nagpur, India

Learn from your peers

When budget and quality matter


Contain your costs, not your capabilities. Efficia meets the unique cost and quality needs of your patients and your organization.

Explore other categories

What's trending

Philips Healthcare Tweets

News

Read More

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand