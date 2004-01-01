Termos de pesquisa

Na Philips Respironics, concebemos o Pico com um objetivo claro: criar uma máscara nasal tradicional realmente apelativa que minimiza o contacto com o rosto e oferece simplicidade, conforto e vedação. Estas qualidades tornam-na na escolha ideal para pacientes de OSA, novos ou já diagnosticados, que queiram minimizar os efeitos na sua qualidade de vida.

Características
The lightest and smallest nasal mask on the market*
Pico offers a practical alternative that is comfortable, easy to use, and easy to set-up — while providing a high level of therapy. In fact, clinicians rated Pico easier to use than the leading nasal mask, making it ideal for your installed base optimization and new patient set-ups.*

Pico comfortably fits more than 98% of patients*
Pico offers patients a simple-to-use mask with an excellent seal and offers the freedom to watch television or read while wearing it.

Easy to use
Respiratory therapists and sleep technicians rated Pico easier to use, set up, and obtain a seal than the leading traditional nasal mask

  • The lightest and smallest nasal mask on the market*
  • Pico comfortably fits more than 98% of patients*
  • Easy to use
Pico comfortably fits more than 98% of patients*
Pico offers patients a simple-to-use mask with an excellent seal and offers the freedom to watch television or read while wearing it.

Easy to use
Respiratory therapists and sleep technicians rated Pico easier to use, set up, and obtain a seal than the leading traditional nasal mask

Saiba o que significa quando os produtos são certificados pelos Regulamentos relativos aos dispositivos médicos da União Europeia (MDR da UE).

Clique aqui para saber mais

Especificações

Máscara nasal Pico com presilha padrão (versão global)
Máscara nasal Pico com presilha padrão (versão global)
Tamanho
  • Ref. peça 1104915 S/M
Tamanho
  • Ref. peça 1104916 L
Tamanho
  • Ref. peça 1104917 XL
Máscara nasal Pico com presilha padrão (versão internacional)
Máscara nasal Pico com presilha padrão (versão internacional)
Tamanho
  • Ref. peça 1104921 S/M
Tamanho
  • Ref. peça 1104922 L
Tamanho
  • Ref. peça 1104923 XL
  • *Data on file. Internal Marketing Survey 2013.

