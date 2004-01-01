Na Philips Respironics, concebemos o Pico com um objetivo claro: criar uma máscara nasal tradicional realmente apelativa que minimiza o contacto com o rosto e oferece simplicidade, conforto e vedação.
Estas qualidades tornam-na na escolha ideal para pacientes de OSA, novos ou já diagnosticados, que queiram minimizar os efeitos na sua qualidade de vida.
The lightest and smallest nasal mask on the market*
Pico offers a practical alternative that is comfortable, easy to use, and easy to set-up — while providing a high level of therapy. In fact, clinicians rated Pico easier to use than the leading nasal mask, making it ideal for your installed base optimization and new patient set-ups.*
Pico comfortably fits more than 98% of patients*
Pico offers patients a simple-to-use mask with an excellent seal and offers the freedom to watch television or read while wearing it.
Pico comfortably fits more than 98% of patients*
