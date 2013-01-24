Página inicial
Supre as necessidades portáteis em oxigênio de praticamente todos os seus pacientes.

Seja uma curta ida às compras, uma visita ao museu, um fim de semana agradável ou umas férias bem merecidas, com o SimplyGo, os seus pacientes de oxigenoterapia podem desfrutar de tudo. Leve e durável, disponibilizado com uma prática caixa de transporte e um carrinho com rodas simples, o SimplyGo está sempre pronto para um passeio. O SimplyGo é o único concentrador de oxigênio portátil (POC) que proporciona um fluxo contínuo e administração de dose pulsada num único dispositivo com apenas 4,5 kg de peso.
Long-life compressor

Concebido para o sucesso

Um dos principais pontos da portabilidade do SimplyGo é a sua bateria compacta e leve. A bateria do SimplyGo é imediatamente acessível e pode ser facilmente substituída pelos seus pacientes. Não existem cintas complicadas de baterias externas, nem conectores que atrapalham, nem baterias internas de difícil manutenção.
Grande produção de oxigênio

Numa classe à parte

Com o SimplyGo, não é necessário fazer concessões entre um débito eficaz para oxigenoterapia para os seus pacientes e o peso habitual do dispositivo. Com os três modos de administração de oxigênio, o SimplyGo proporciona uma solução que satisfaz as necessidades da maioria dos seus pacientes de oxigenoterapia. Dispõem da flexibilidade necessária para se ausentarem por um dia, para ir trabalhar, para um fim de semana ou umas férias prolongadas.
Design resistente a alto impacto

No que trata a robustez, SimplyGo é o melhor

Com um compressor de longa duração, peças de elevada qualidade, design resistente de elevado impacto e rodas de carrinho de grandes dimensões, este concentrador de oxigênio portátil foi construído para definir novos padrões de robustez. Durante o desenvolvimento, o SimplyGo foi extensivamente testado e sujeito a condições extremas, incluindo impactos, vibrações e temperaturas, para lhe proporcionar um desempenho confiável no dia-a-dia.
Painel de controle intuitivo

Modos de administração de oxigênio

Modo de fluxo contínuo - No modo de fluxo contínuo, é administrado um fluxo constante de oxigênio com base no número da definição (em litros por minuto). Quando o modo pretendido é apresentado no visor, liberte o botão e aguarde. O visor voltará ao visor de tempo de funcionamento do modo seleccionado e o dispositivo irá funcionar nesse modo.
Maleta para transporte

Modos de administração de oxigênio

Modo pulsado - Em modo pulsado, o SimplyGo detecta quando o utilizador inicia um ciclo de respiração e administra um volume pulsado de oxigênio, determinado pelos números da definição, durante a inspiração.
Vem com tudo que você precisa

Modos de administração de oxigênio

Modo de sono - O modo de sono é semelhante ao modo pulsado, sendo que o SimplyGo detecta quando o utilizador inicia um ciclo de respiração e administra um volume pulsado de oxigênio, determinado pelos número da definição. O modo de sono difere do modo pulsado numa sensibilidade superior de ativação e um impulso mais suave, proporcionando um conforto excepcional. Se não for detectado um ciclo de respiração durante um determinado período de tempo, o sistema administra automaticamente um fluxo contínuo de oxigênio a uma velocidade consistente com a última definição utilizada no modo de fluxo contínuo.
Baterias removíveis

Um pacote atrativo

O estilo não clínico e a facilidade de utilização do SimplyGo tornam-no atrativo para os seus pacientes. Seja para atravessar a rua, um passeio pela cidade ou uma viagem pelo país, simplificamos a sua capacidade de ajudar os seus pacientes. Aprovação da FAA pendente.
