Philips Sparq ultrasound system delivers by providing a new ultrasound experience. It makes using ultrasound to guide procedures simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.
Philips Sparq is Easy to Learn and Easy to Use
Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance
Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning
Centerline and gridline for out of plane procedures
Multiport adapter for easily switching transducers
Battery operation saves time
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
