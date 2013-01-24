Página inicial
Sparq - DS Ultrasound System

Sparq - DS

Ultrasound System

Philips Sparq ultrasound system delivers by providing a new ultrasound experience. It makes using ultrasound to guide procedures simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.

Philips Sparq is Easy to Learn and Easy to Use

To make scanning easy, Sparq features the Simplicity mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the Ultrasound functions you use often.
Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance

Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that eliminates knobs or buttons. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance

Sparq features needle guidance technology that improves needle guidance. Needle Visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy.
Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning

Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Centerline and gridline for out of plane procedures

To make it easy to conduct out-of-place procedures, Philips L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark that corresponds to a centerline on the image. The system also features an on screen gridline display that provides a visual target and distance estimation. Depth markers provide rapid information about image depth, with no need to perform a specific measurement.
Multiport adapter for easily switching transducers

Sparq features a Multiport adapter that allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Battery operation saves time

Advanced features such as battery operation and 'instant on' facilitate a rapid assessment when time is crucial so that you can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.

