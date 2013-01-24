Termos de pesquisa
From its digital broadband beamformer with SonoCT imaging to powerful XRES image processing, the HD11 XE is built for High Definition performance. You get enhanced edges, decreased noise and speckle for increased visibility & contrast.
Solicitar contacto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
SonoCT for real-time compound images
DICOM networking enhances data management
Full range of transducers to meet your examination needs
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
xRes adaptive processing reduces speckle noise artifacts
Enhanced ergonomics for optimal user convenience
Panoramic Imaging* for extended field of view
Award winning program means winning performance
Stress Echo* settings for rapid image acquisition
3D Fetal Echo STIC for a detailed view of the fetal heart
4D Imaging* for breathtaking 4D studies
Veja o produto
Veja o produto
Veja o produto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand