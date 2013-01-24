Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

Diamond Select Ultrasound system

Diamond Select iU22

Ultrasound system

Encontrar produtos semelhantes

The iU22 system combines exciting technologies and superb imaging performance on a user-centric ergonomically-designed cart - unlike any other ultrasound system available.

Contacte-nos

Galeria de mídia

Características
xRes adaptive processing || Exceptional image quality

xRes adaptive processing reduces speckle noise artifacts

xRes performs real-time analysis of patterns and refines images throughout the field of view. It gives you high-quality images by enhancing borders and margins and virtually decreasing speckle noise artifact. Improves your diagnostic review and enhances your diagnostic confidence.
iSCAN || Efficient workflow

iSCAN saves time

iSCAN image optimization is a one-button push that automatically adjusts multiple parameters to quickly achieve optimal image quality in 2D, color and Doppler exams.
Full range of transducers || Versatile performance

Full range of transducers to meet your examination needs

A wide range of transducers is available for the Diamond Select ultrasound systems. Choose from broadband, volume sector, linear-array, curved linear array, TEE and Doppler pencil transducers to fit your needs.
Award winning program || High-quality refurbishment

Award winning program means winning performance

Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select systems.
Color Power Angio || Exceptional image quality

Color Power Angio for visualizing small vessels

This highly sensitive mode allows you to visualize small blood vessels in astonishing detail. The sensitive adjustable controls allow you to control gain, filters, sensitivity, and color maps, while allowing you to select the size and position of the region of interest. Also supports 3D visualization of small blood vessels.
xPlane* || Efficient workflow

xPlane* for real-time imaging in two planes

The X6-1 PureWave xMATRIX transducer features xPlane, which allows imaging in two planes simultaneously, without manually rotating the transducer. Because you no longer have to rotate the transducer to see the second plane, you don’t risk losing a tiny object during manual rotation.
Panoramic Imaging* || Versatile performance

Panoramic Imaging* for extended field of view

This feature creates a series of real-time images while the user moves the transducer laterally across the anatomy. When the imaging is complete, the system renders a panoramic mosaic display, providing a larger reference image for documentation of spatial relationships of structures.
Refurbishment process || High-quality refurbishment

Refurbishment process provides like-new condition

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough five-step refurbishment process.
iCommand* || Efficient workflow

iCommand* leaves both hands free

Philips iCommand voice recognition knows over 2300 commands. Voice-controlled operation reduces awkward scanning positions, provides imaging flexibility, and leaves both hands free for scanning and patient manipulation.
4D Imaging* || Versatile performance

4D Imaging* for breathtaking 4D studies

Move seamlessly through 2D and Doppler modes right into breathtaking 4D studies. The system's powerful architecture supports continuous, quantitative volume acquisition and display, with easy, simultaneous visualization and measurement in three planes. Stunning image quality and the potential to improve your exam efficiencies by changing the way you acquire and visualize ultrasound data.
QLAB* || Efficient workflow

QLAB* quantifying data to enhance workflow

QLAB provides automated and objective methods for quantifying ultrasound data to enhance your workflow. A full suite of plug-ins is available to customize QLAB’s capabilities to suit your needs.
Enhanced ergonomics || Efficient workflow

Enhanced ergonomics for user convenience

From the adjustable monitor and control panel to the easy-to-access transducer connectors and highly maneuverable cart, this system was designed for user comfort. The LCD flat panel may help reduce eye strain, and the independent height adjustment options facilitate neutral working positions and may reduce repetitive stress injuries.
  • This is an optional add-on to the base Diamond Select system.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
É profissional de saúde?
Por favor, selecione a opção
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

A informação incluída nesta página destina-se exclusivamente a profissionais de saúde.