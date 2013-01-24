Philips HD15 PureWave ultrasound system is the go-to system to efficiently manage a high quantity of patients . Advanced diagnostic tools streamline routine exams. Superb images help you confidently diagnose technically challenging patients.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
SonoCT imaging technology uses transmit beam-steering techniques to obtain coplanar, tomographic images from different viewing angles, then combines these micro-angulated images into a single compounded image at real-time frame rates.
QLAB || Simple to use
QLAB quantifying data to enhance workflow
QLAB provides automated and objective methods for quantifying ultrasound data to enhance your workflow. A full suite of plug-ins is available to customize QLAB’s capabilities to suit your needs.
Microfine EX focusing || Versatile performance
Microfine EX focusing with 5 times more focal points
Microfine EX focusing provides dynamic receive lens tuning with 5 times more focal points than previous generation systems for superb image sharpness and uniformity.
Refurbishment process || Best practice refurbishment
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough five-step refurbishment process.
XRES || Exceptional image quality
XRES reduces artifacts
XRES adaptive image processing reduces artifacts and enhances margin and border definition.
iSCAN || Simple to use
iSCAN saves time
iSCAN image optimization is a one-button push that automatically adjusts multiple parameters to quickly achieve optimal image quality in 2D, color and Doppler exams.
Award winning program || Best practice refurbishment
Award winning program means winning performance
Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select systems.
PureWave || Exceptional image quality
PureWave enhances visibility
PureWave crystal technology improves penetration in difficult-to-image patients; revealing details of fine structures and increasing exam efficiency.
