Diamond Select Ultrasound system

Diamond Select iE33

Ultrasound system

The iE33 is a quantitative echo system that has changed the way echo exams are performed. Intelligent design and intelligent control are combined to bring you revolutionary clinical performance and workflow.

Características
xRes adaptive processing || Exceptional image quality

xRes adaptive processing reduces speckle noise artifacts

xRes performs real-time analysis of patterns and refines images throughout the field of view. It gives you high-quality images by enhancing borders and margins and virtually decreasing speckle noise artifacts. Improves your diagnostic review and enhances your diagnostic confidence.
iSCAN || Efficient workflow

iSCAN saves time

iSCAN image optimization is a one-button push that automatically adjusts multiple parameters to quickly achieve optimal image quality in 2D, color, and Doppler exams.
Full range of transducers || Versatile performance

Full range of transducers to meet your examination needs

A wide range of transducers is available for the Diamond Select ultrasound systems. Choose from broadband, volume sector, linear-array, curved linear array, TEE and Doppler pencil transducers to fit your needs.
Refurbishment process || Best practice refurbishment

Refurbishment process provides like-new condition

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough five-step refurbishment process.
Color Power Angio || Exceptional image quality

Color Power Angio for visualizing small vessels

This highly sensitive mode allows you to visualize small blood vessels in astonishing detail. The sensitive adjustable controls allow you to control gain, filters, sensitivity, and color maps, while allowing you to select the size and position of the region of interest. Also supports 3D visualization of small blood vessels.
DICOM networking* || Efficient workflow

DICOM networking* improves data management

Allows you to share data with most DICOM management systems. Includes DICOM Print and Store, Modality Worklist, Performed Procedure Step and Structured Reporting, for improved precision, clarity, and value of clinical documentation.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound* || Versatile performance

Contrast-enhanced ultrasound* enhances tumor resolution

A narrow footprint and new advanced pulsing technologies on the C5-1 PureWave transducer provide enhanced penetration and resolution to help you characterize tumors — even in the most difficult anatomy. Advanced XRES and tissue aberration correction technologies on the L12-5 transducer may help you characterize breast tumors earlier in their development, enhancing treatment planning.
Award winning program || Best practice refurbishment

Award winning program means winning performance

Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select systems.
iCommand* || Efficient workflow

iCommand* leaves both hands free

Philips iCommand voice recognition knows over 2300 commands. Voice-controlled operation reduces awkward scanning positions, provides imaging flexibility, and leaves both hands free for scanning and patient manipulation.
QLAB* || Versatile performance

QLAB* quantifying data to enhance workflow

QLAB provides automated and objective methods for quantifying ultrasound data to enhance your workflow. A full suite of plug-ins is available to customize QLAB’s capabilities to suit your needs.
Enhanced ergonomics || Versatile performance

Enhanced ergonomics for user convenience

From the adjustable monitor and control panel to the easy-to-access transducer connectors and highly maneuverable cart, this system was designed for user comfort. The LCD flat panel may help reduce eye strain, and the independent height adjustment options facilitate neutral working positions and may reduce repetitive stress injuries.
  • *This is an optional add-on to the basic Diamond Select system.

