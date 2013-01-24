Termos de pesquisa
The iE33 is a quantitative echo system that has changed the way echo exams are performed. Intelligent design and intelligent control are combined to bring you revolutionary clinical performance and workflow.
xRes adaptive processing reduces speckle noise artifacts
iSCAN saves time
Full range of transducers to meet your examination needs
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Color Power Angio for visualizing small vessels
DICOM networking* improves data management
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound* enhances tumor resolution
Award winning program means winning performance
iCommand* leaves both hands free
QLAB* quantifying data to enhance workflow
Enhanced ergonomics for user convenience
