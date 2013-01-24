Página inicial
Azurion 7 e detetor plano 20&#039;&#039; Com o Azurion, alie o desempenho aos cuidados de excelência

Azurion 7 e detetor plano 20''

Com o Azurion, alie o desempenho aos cuidados de excelência

Mude para uma solução híbrida com confiança, com o Azurion 7 e o detetor plano de 20''. A solução de terapia guiada por imagens de nova geração permite realizar procedimentos abertos e minimamente invasivos numa sala. A excelência clínica alia-se à inovação do fluxo de trabalho para o ajudar a prestar excelentes cuidados ao paciente e a aumentar a eficiência operacional.

Características
Orientação inteligente por imagens em tempo real
Reforce as suas capacidades para realizar procedimentos difíceis com confiança, recorrendo às inovações da Philips em orientação por imagem em tempo real, que incluem o StentBoost, o XperCT, o EmboGuide e as nossas soluções de orientação do Navigator. Todas estas soluções de procedimentos avançadas são facilmente integráveis na série Azurion 7 para otimizar o fluxo de trabalho clínico.
Melhore a visibilidade
Graças ao detetor de 20'' de nova geração, os seus procedimentos vasculares poderão beneficiar de uma qualidade de imagem excelente. A sua cobertura anatómica alargada permite-lhe realizar diversos procedimentos. A incrível cadeia de processamento de imagens da Philips permite-lhe visualizar pequenos detalhes dos vasos com uma nitidez excecional. Este sistema permite ainda uma cobertura imagiológica de corpo inteiro e acesso ao paciente a partir de todos os lados.
Poupe tempo
Este sistema foi concebido especificamente para poupar tempo em salas com muitas pessoas e destinadas a utilizações mistas. Os membros da equipa podem trabalhar em todas as atividades, num ou em mais pontos de trabalho na sala de controlo e na sala de exame, sem se interromperem mutuamente. Deste modo, enquanto o Raio X está em curso, o pessoal na sala de controlo pode ver as imagens anteriores do paciente, preparar o próximo exame ou concluir o relatório de outro paciente.
Configuração/operação simples
Para simplificar e harmonizar a configuração do sistema para todos os casos e utilizadores, o sistema utiliza cartões de procedimento totalmente personalizáveis. Por exemplo, o sistema seleciona automaticamente os cartões de procedimento relevantes com base no código RIS/HIS/CIS do procedimento. As predefinições (por exemplo, utilizados mais frequentemente, protocolos predefinidos e definições especificadas pelo utilizador) ajudam-no a aumentar a consistência do exame.
Controlo total junto da mesa
No FlexVision Pro*, podem ser apresentados dados anteriores aos procedimentos, imagiologia multimodalidade do PACS e de outras fontes, bem como aplicações de intervenção. Pode controlar tudo isto facilmente com uma simples passagem do rato sobre as opções. Faça capturas de ecrã dos recursos de vídeo apresentados e guarde-as no ficheiro do paciente com um simples clique. Tudo aquilo de que precisa está na ponta dos seus dedos e dentro da área esterilizada.
Rapidez e simplicidade
Rápida e reativa, a série Azurion 7 foi concebida para agilizar procedimentos. Prevê as suas necessidades e permite-lhe navegar entre os vários casos de forma consistente. O fundo preto na interface do utilizador e os ícones retroiluminados dos comandos melhoram a visibilidade e a orientação dos casos. Utilize gestos semelhantes aos do tablet para simplificar as tarefas e a interface do utilizador harmonizada do Azurion para facilitar a formação e a circulação do pessoal médico entre laboratórios.
Otimize o fluxo de trabalho
Um FlexSpot* permite-lhe ver, controlar e manipular eficazmente todas as aplicações a partir de um único ponto da sala de controlo. Este ponto de trabalho integrado e organizado é constituído por um ou dois monitores panorâmicos de 27 polegadas, um rato e um teclado. A partir deste ponto, pode controlar várias fontes externas, configurar esquemas de ecrãs e aceder às aplicações disponíveis. Adicione mais FlexSpots à medida das suas necessidades.
Gestão eficiente da dose
A série Azurion 7 também inclui o ClarityIQ, a nossa tecnologia de imagiologia de raios X que fornece imagens de alta qualidade para uma gama alargada de procedimentos clínicos, permitindo uma excelente visibilidade com doses de raios X ultrabaixas para pacientes de todas as dimensões. Faz parte da nossa abrangente gama de soluções DoseWise, que o ajudam a assumir o controlo em matéria de prestação de cuidados ao paciente, segurança do pessoal e conformidade regulamentar.
Melhor comunicação
Uma comunicação bidirecional clara, sobretudo nos momentos críticos dos procedimentos, ajuda-o a minimizar os erros e a dar uma resposta rápida. Com este sistema, a comunicação torna-se clara; existe um grande ponteiro do rato visível na sua imagem em tempo real, na sala de exame e na sala de controlo. Quando a equipa na sala de exame é numerosa, isto facilita a comunicação, permitindo que se concentrem no procedimento.
Maior retorno do investimento
Para o ajudar a rentabilizar os seus recursos ao máximo e a concretizar e aumentar o retorno do seu investimento, dispomos de soluções de financiamento inovadoras, de uma oferta de serviços flexível e de uma rede de apoio profissional com mais de 7.000 engenheiros de campo. O nosso vasto leque de programas de consultoria e educação em saúde pode ajudá-lo a melhorar ainda mais a eficiência e eficácia do seu processo de prestação de cuidados.
Laboratório para o futuro
O conceito de atualização e expansão foi integrado na infraestrutura do Azurion. Esta plataforma de hardware e software harmonizada permite acesso à nova geração de aplicações e tecnologias de cuidados de saúde ligadas. Além disso, pode integrar facilmente funcionalidades adicionais e aplicações de terceiros à medida que surgem novas necessidades e que os seus requisitos se alteram.
Aproveite cada dia ao máximo
Manter-se no topo do complexo ambiente de cuidados de saúde dos dias de hoje já é suficientemente desafiante sem a preocupação constante de manter os seus sistemas a funcionar corretamente e sem percalços. A Philips Remote Services pretende ajudá-lo a manter o alto nível de desempenho do seu equipamento, prestar cuidados aos pacientes sem interrupções e lidar com os seus problemas técnicos mais complexos antes que estes causem impacto nos cuidados prestados aos pacientes.
Mais eficiência no laboratório
Para ajudá-lo a gerir grandes volumes de casos, ao mesmo tempo que reduz os custos, os nossos consultores de fluxo de trabalho podem aceder aos seus dados de desempenho e identificar oportunidades para potenciar a utilização do seu laboratório. Esta abordagem tem ajudado os nossos clientes a implementarem melhorias mais significativas e sustentáveis nas suas operações.
