Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

SimplyGo Mini Concentrador de oxigénio portátil (POC)

SimplyGo Mini

Concentrador de oxigénio portátil (POC)

Encontrar produtos semelhantes

O SimplyGo Mini foi concebido para ajudar o seu negócio a crescer, dando-lhe a capacidade de oferecer funcionalidades atrativas e leves e uma verdadeira fiabilidade que os pacientes dos dias de hoje exigem de um concentrador de oxigénio portátil.

Contacte-nos

Produtos relacionados

Galeria de mídia

Características
Construído segundo as exigências dos pacientes ativos dos dias de hoje
Construído segundo as exigências dos pacientes ativos dos dias de hoje

Construído segundo as exigências dos pacientes ativos dos dias de hoje

Na Philips Respironics, conquistámos a nossa reputação ao concebermos e imprimirmos excelência em todos os nossos produtos. Agora, com o SimplyGo Mini, podemos disponibilizar aos seus pacientes a escolha de excelência nos concentradores de oxigénio portáteis de baixo peso.
A durabilidade é importante para o seu negócio
A durabilidade é importante para o seu negócio

A durabilidade é importante para o seu negócio

Quando entrega um concentrador de oxigénio portátil a um paciente, é importante saber que o mesmo tem a fiabilidade e a robustez necessárias para ajudar o seu negócio a eliminar os custos das entregas recorrentes de oxigénio e os aborrecimentos relacionados com os cilindros; reduzir os custos de manutenção; facilitar a gestão de stocks e minimizar as chamadas dos pacientes.
Um design simplesmente inteligente
Um design simplesmente inteligente

Um design simplesmente inteligente

Sendo o concentrador de oxigénio portátil mais pequeno e mais leve alguma vez desenvolvido pela Philips Respironics, o SimplyGo Mini foi concebido para os pacientes dos dias de hoje, apresentando funcionalidades como: um design atrativo e elegante; uma bateria externa fácil de remover; um ecrã de leitura fácil, intuitivo e leve e uma mala de transporte resistente e confortável.
A família Right Fit
A família Right Fit

A família Right Fit

O SimplyGo Mini faz parte da família Right Fit, um portefólio completo de produtos e programas de oxigénio inspirado pelos pacientes e criado para o negócio.

Documentação

Brochura (5)

Brochura

Produtos relacionados

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand