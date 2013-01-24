Necessita de mais informações sobre o Compressed SENSE?
OO nosso objetivo é reduzir o tempo de aquisição mas queremos a mesma qualidade de imagem que tínhamos antes”
Sabine Sartoretti MD Diretora de Neurorradiologia Instituto de radiologia e medicina nuclear Kantonsspital Winterthur Suíça
O Compressed SENSE aumenta a eficiência do exame graças a um tempo de aquisição mais curto sem qualquer perda de qualidade da imagem”
Sachi Fukushima RT Kurashiki Central Hospital Japão
Learn more about the main principles of Compressed SENSE and how it introduces a paradigm shift in productivity, how Compressed SENSE was designed around image quality, and how it advances productivity for clinical MR imaging.
Read about the experiences from Kantonsspital Winterthur (Switzerland) who experienced Compressed SENSE to be a simple yet powerful way to accelerate MRI scanning for different contrast types and sequences, in 2D as well as 3D.
Compressed SENSE can accelerate most MRI sequences without sacrificing image quality, which allowed KOYASU Neurosurgical Clinic (KNC) to shorten its MRI time slots. As a result, KNC increased the throughput of their MRI scanner with an average of three additional patients per day.
The MRI staff at Kurashiki Central Hospital incorporated Compressed SENSE into most of the brain, spine, abdominal, and cardiac examination protocols on their Ingenia 1.5T, resulting in fast and high-quality MRI scans, which is welcomed by patients and staff.