Magnetic Resonance

Velocidade de RM realizada corretamente, sempre


Compressed SENSE

    Numa sociedade em que as comparticipações têm vindo a diminuir e as doenças crónicas levam a um maior número de procedimentos de RM e a tempos de espera mais prolongados existe uma pressão crescente sobre o departamento de radiologia. A aceleração compromete a qualidade de imagem ou não é aplicável a todos os exames de rotina. Por conseguinte uma inovação na tecnologia de aceleração continua a ser necessária para satisfazer as exigências de maior produtividade. Tirando partido da nossa longa liderança na rapidez de realização de exames (ou seja SENSE) a Philips apresenta agora o Compressed SENSE uma inovação no domínio da produtividade.

    Que vantagens lhe oferece o Compressed SENSE?

     

    • Pode ser utilizado em todos os contrastes anatómicos e anatomias.
    • Técnica de aceleração inovadora que acelera não só as sequências mas também a totalidade do exame.
    • Implementação única permitindo exames 2D e 3D até 50% mais rápidos com uma qualidade de imagem praticamente equivalente.1

    Vantagens de velocidade do Compressed SENSE 

    O que dizem os nossos clientes sobre o Compressed SENSE

    OO nosso objetivo é reduzir o tempo de aquisição mas queremos a mesma qualidade de imagem que tínhamos antes”

    Sabine Sartoretti MD Diretora de Neurorradiologia Instituto de radiologia e medicina nuclear Kantonsspital Winterthur Suíça

    O Compressed SENSE aumenta a eficiência do exame graças a um tempo de aquisição mais curto  sem qualquer perda de qualidade da imagem”

    Sachi Fukushima RT Kurashiki Central Hospital Japão

    Casos clínicos dos seus colegas com o Compressed SENSE

    Brain

    Brain lesion

    with Compressed SENSE
    See more
    Spine

    Lumbar Spine stenosis

    with Compressed SENSE
    See more
    HeadNeck

    Lymph nodes lesions

    with Compressed SENSE
    See more
    MSK

    Ankle

    with Compressed SENSE
    See more
    Body

    Liver hemangioma

    with Compressed SENSE
    See more
    Pelvis

    Female pelvis with myoma

    with Compressed SENSE
    See more
    Breast

    Breast imaging

    with Compressed SENSE
    See more
    Cardiac

    Cardiac imaging

    with Compressed SENSE
    See more
    Jan W. Casselman, MD, PhD

    On-demand webinar:
    Compressed SENSE

    Jan W. Casselman, MD, PhD

    Chair of the Department of Radiology A.Z. Sint-Jan Hospital, Bruges, Belgium, Head & Neck “consultant radiologist” A.Z. Sint Augustinus Hospital, Antwerp, Belgium
    A paradigm shift in productivity

    A paradigm shift in productivity

     

    Learn more about the main principles of Compressed SENSE and how it introduces a paradigm shift in productivity, how Compressed SENSE was designed around image quality, and how it advances productivity for clinical MR imaging.

    Download whitepaper
    Experiencing the value of Compressed SENSE

    The value of Compressed SENSE

     

    Read about the experiences from Kantonsspital Winterthur (Switzerland) who experienced Compressed SENSE to be a simple yet powerful way to accelerate MRI scanning for different contrast types and sequences, in 2D as well as 3D.

    Read more
    Experiencing the value of Compressed SENSE

    Increased throughputshorter MRI time slots

     

    Compressed SENSE can accelerate most MRI sequences without sacrificing image quality, which allowed KOYASU Neurosurgical Clinic (KNC) to shorten its MRI time slots. As a result, KNC increased the throughput of their MRI scanner with an average of three additional patients per day.

    Read more
    Experiencing the value of Compressed SENSE

    High quality and fast scanning at KCH

     

    The MRI staff at Kurashiki Central Hospital incorporated Compressed SENSE into most of the brain, spine, abdominal, and cardiac examination protocols on their Ingenia 1.5T, resulting in fast and high-quality MRI scans, which is welcomed by patients and staff.

    Read more

    Downloads

    NetForum

    Download protocols, in the format of ExamCards

    ExamCards
    View ExamCards

    Compressed SENSE brochure

    Speed done right, every time.

    Compressed sense brochure
    Download brochure

    Ambition

    Excel in your daily MR services  – helium-free.

    Ingenia Ambition 1.5T

    The new Philips Ingenia Ambition offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques to help you excel clinically every day. Based on its new, revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, the solution lets you experience more productive2 helium-free MR operations.
    Discover Ingenia Ambition 3.0T
    Prodiva

    A revolutionary workflow delivers  speed - and productivity

    Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T

    The new Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T offers a highly intuitive approach to fast, high quality scans across a wide range of advanced applications and proves its value from day one.
    Discover Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T
    Elition

    A revolutionary breakthrough in diagnostic quality - and speed

    Ingenia Elition 3.0T

    The new Philips Ingenia Elition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new directions for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on new gradient- and RF designs.
    Discover Ingenia Elition 3.0T
    1 Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

