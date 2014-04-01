Página inicial
Um fluxo de trabalho revolucionário que oferece velocidade de RM –produtividade

MR Ingenia Provida 1.5T da Philips


Sustente as suas decisões clínicas, tirando partido das nossas soluções de imagiologia criadas com base na tecnologia de banda larga digital dStream comprovada, presente em mais de 2000 instalações em todo o mundo. Acelere o fluxo de atendimento a pacientes com um Breeze Workflow simplificado.
Uma interface do utilizador intuitiva, melhorada pelos procedimentos de exame padronizados altamente orientados, ajuda-o a realizar exames de RM de rotina desde o primeiro dia. E com despesas de instalação e localização reduzidas, um suporte de disponibilidade do sistema contínuo e atualizações facilitadas, pode continuar a melhorar as suas possibilidades.
    O que os nossos clientes dizem sobre o Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T

    Dr. Takahashi
    O Dr. Takahashi,radiologistano Serei-Mikatahara General Hospital no Japão, partilha as experiências que teve com o sistema RM Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T.
    Silvia Schiffer
    Silvia Schiffer, diretora e radiologista sénior no Radiologie Schiffer na Alemanha, partilha as experiências que teve com o sistema RM Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T.

    Casos clínicos dos seus colegas com o Ingenia Provida 1.5T

    Cérebro

    Visão geral do cérebro

    Coluna vertebral

    Coluna lombar com mDIXON XD

    Plexo braquial

    Lesão no plexo braquial

    Cotovelo

    Visão geral do cotovelo

    Fígado e pâncreas

    Fígado e pâncreas

    Pélvico

    Visão geral da pélvis feminina

    Lesão mamária

    Lesão mamária

    Enfarte agudo do miocárdio

    Enfarte agudo do miocárdio

    Downloads

    ExamCards
    Brochura do Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX

    Acelere o fluxo de atendimento a pacientes com um Breeze Workflow simplificado

    Brochura do Prodiva CX
    Brochura do Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS

    Um fluxo de trabalho revolucionário que oferece velocidade – e produtividade

    Brochura do Prodiva CS
    Uma forma ideal de expandir o centro de imagiologia – Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T


    Saiba o que os primeiros utilizadores do Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T têm a dizer sobre as respetivas experiências de utilização do sistema e a forma como afeta o respetivo centro de imagiologia. 
    Ingenia Prodiva

    Prodiva CX

    Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX


    Acelere o fluxo de atendimento a pacientes com um Breeze Workflow simplificado.
    Prodiva CS

    Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS


    Um fluxo de trabalho revolucionário que oferece velocidade – e produtividade
    Compressed SENSE

    Compressed SENSE

    Velocidade realizada corretamente, sempre.
    3D APT

    3D APT

    Maior confiança no diagnóstico em neuro-oncologia
    Seletor clínico

    Seletor clínico

    Encontre as aplicações clínicas certas para as suas necessidades
    Seletor de bobina

    Seletor de bobina

    Ver todas as bobinas do Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T 
    1 Com base num estudo interno que compara o fluxo de trabalho com o sistema de RM Achieva

    2 O ComforTone estará disponível com o Prodiva 1.5T no último trimestre de 2017

    3 Com base num estudo interno que compara o fluxo de trabalho em várias aplicações do cérebro, coluna, músculo-esqueléticas e corporais com o sistema de RM Achieva

    4 Por funcionamento normal, entende-se um exame típico realizado com uma disponibilidade contínua de eletricidade, refrigeração do íman e sem ações de assistência

    5 Depende dos direitos contratuais e da disponibilidade local

    6 Outras RM referem-se a sistemas de RM de corpo inteiro a 1.5T de 60 cm

