O tempo é um aspeto crucial do desfecho clínico no tratamento do AVC isquémico agudo. Para reduzir o tempo porta-reperfusão para estes pacientes, vemos a necessidade de uma triagem rápida e de uma imagiologia do tipo TC no conjunto de intervenção. O nosso conjunto Neuro foi desenvolvido para abordar estas tendências. Fornece opções de fluxo de trabalho, ferramentas neurológicas de intervenção dedicadas e acessórios neurológicos para suportar elevados níveis de eficiência dos procedimentos e redefinir os desfechos para os seus pacientes com AVC.
