    Para obter informações sobre os produtos de consumo da Philips ou a assistência para produtos de consumo no contexto da COVID-19, clique aqui.
    ícone do apoio técnico

    Assistência e recursos clínicos para a gestão da COVID-19


    Aceda ao apoio técnico para produtos, incluindo informações de limpeza e desinfeção, tutoriais em vídeo e muito mais.
    Recursos de ventilação e cuidados respiratórios
    Recursos de cuidados intensivos e monitorização de pacientes
    Limpeza e desinfeção para cuidados intensivos e monitorização de pacientes
    Recursos de imagiologia de diagnóstico e instruções de limpeza
    Recursos de ultrassons e instruções de limpeza

    Produtos e serviços para a gestão da COVID-19


    Explore uma abrangente gama de soluções de produtos e serviços para gerir pacientes com COVID-19.
    Ventilação e cuidados respiratórios
    Rastreio em casa e monitorização remota de pacientes
    Imagiologia de diagnóstico
    Manutenção do equipamento e serviços remotos
    Monitorização e desfibrilação de pacientes
    Tele-UCI e cuidados intensivos remotos
    Ecografia

    Imagiologia e sistemas informáticos de diagnóstico

    Está a ser pedido às equipas de TI que acelerem a transformação digital dos cuidados de saúde a longo prazo, para mitigar o crescimento sem precedentes de dados não estruturados, que estabeleçam padrões para plataformas de TI e que combatam ciberameaças cada vez sofisticadas; simultaneamente, estas mesmas equipas de TI têm de manter o desempenho e adaptar-se ao novo ambiente de crise global resultante da COVID-19, tomando medidas que ajudem a manter o suporte das equipas de prestação de cuidados, enquanto evitam que a privacidade, a segurança e a conformidade dos dados de pacientes sejam comprometidas.
    Recursos de TI de cuidados de saúde e de prestação digital de cuidados de saúde:
    Cibersegurança na era dos cuidados conectados
    Análise que permite um combate tático
    Interoperabilidade significa um melhor cuidado do paciente

    Produtos de imagiologia e sistemas informáticos em destaque

    •  
      CX50 Ultrasound system

      CX50 POC

      Ultrasound system
      • Premium technologies for proven performance
      • PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
      • SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
      795076CC
      Ver produto
    •  
      Sparq Ultrassom

      Sparq  

      Ultrassom
      • Simplicity Mode simplifca seu controle no sistema.
      • Intuitive Dynamic Interface facilita a digitalização.
      • Design ergonômico para facilitar o uso em ambientes desafiadores
      795090CC
      Ver produto

    Desinfeção do produto de imagiologia

    Instruções de limpeza e desinfeção para DXR
    Instruções de limpeza e desinfeção para sistemas de TC
    Programas de limpeza da Philips para RM
    Programa de limpeza e desinfeção de sistemas de IGT

    Produtos de tomografia computadorizada/imagem molecular avançada para a COVID-19

    •  
      Ingenuity CT Family CT Scanner

      Ingenuity CT Family  

      CT Scanner
      • Scan to scan consistency
      • A family of confidence
      • Lower dose with higher image quality
      NOCTN193
      Ver produto
    •  
      iCT Family CT Scanner

      iCT Family  

      CT Scanner
      • Lower dose with higher image quality*
      • Advanced procedures made routine and fast
      • Future-proof platform
      NOCTN194
      Ver produto
    •  
      MX16ᴱᵛᵒ Scanner CT

      MX16ᴱᵛᵒ  

      Scanner CT
      • Algoritmo EVOEye: formidável qualidade de imagem com baixa dosagem
      • DoseRight para gerenciamento eficiente de dosage
      • Protocolos Pediátricos Dedicados para baixa dosagem
      NCTD001
      Ver produto
    •  
      IQon Spectral CT Your CT world, now in living color

      IQon Spectral CT  

      Your CT world, now in living color
      • Drive your clinical performance
      • Sustain image quality and dose management
      • Become a recognized clinical leader
      NOCTN284
      Ver produto
    •  
      Brilliance CT Scanner CT

      Brilliance CT Big Bore Oncology

      Scanner CT
      • Precisão no posicionamento suporta marcação plena do paciente
      • Flexibilidade até para montagens de simulação complexa
      • O poder de duas grandes inovações
      NCTB107
      Ver produto
    •  
      Vereos O primeiro e único PET/CT digital do mundo

      Vereos PET/CT

      O primeiro e único PET/CT digital do mundo
      • Detecção digital para imagens aprimoradas
      • iDose⁴ para uma alta qualidade de imagem com baixa dosagem de radiação.
      • iPatient oferece fluxo de trabalho personalizado e centrado no paciente
      882446
      Ver produto

    Produtos de raio X de diagnóstico para a COVID-19

    •  
      DuraDiagnost Digital radiography systems

      DuraDiagnost  

      Digital radiography systems
      • Productive solutions
      • Eleva efficiency
      • Lightweight wireless portable detector
      NOCTN279
      Ver produto
    Skyflow Plus

    Skyflow Plus

    Ver produto
    Skyplate

    Skyplate

    Ver produto

    Recursos de suporte para imagiologia e sistemas informáticos de diagnóstico

    Tomografia computadorizada/EAM

    Recursos clínicos

    Protocolos de TC torácica recomendados para pacientes com COVID-19

    Exame de acesso remoto de TC para pacientes com COVID-19

    Aspeto da pneumonia por COVID-19 em TC

    Covid-19 Radiology Response, A View from the Trenches by Edward Steiner MD, FACR & Gopal Punjabi MD

    Declaração de consenso da RSNA para TC na COVID-19

    Limpeza e desinfeção

    Sistemas de TC

    Sistemas PET/TC, SPECT/TC e SPECT
    Raio X de diagnóstico

    Tutoriais do IntelliVue MX40

    Philips MobileDiagnost wDR em ambiente COVID-19

    Philips MobileDiagnost wDR – Sistema de radiografia digital móvel

    Limpeza e desinfeção

    Instruções de limpeza e desinfeção para DXR
    Ressonância magnética

    Tutoriais em vídeo

    Programas de limpeza da Philips para RM

    Limpeza e desinfeção

    Programas de limpeza da Philips para RM
    Terapia guiada por imagem

    Limpeza e desinfeção

    Programa de limpeza e desinfeção de sistemas de IGT
    Outros recursos de imagiologia

    Materiais de introdução

    Twitter POC da Philips

    Desinfetante da lista N da EPA

    Estamos consigo

    organização

    Organização para ajudar

     
    Alinhámos os nossos recursos e capacidades para ajudar a fornecer aos sistemas de cuidados um acesso rápido a informações e soluções de cuidados de saúde para satisfazer as suas necessidades.
    adaptação

    Adaptação ativa

     
    Estamos a adaptar e a desenvolver os nossos produtos e tecnologias para ajudar a lidar com as complexidades da doença, das populações de pacientes e das condições de prestação de cuidados.
    ligações

    Criação de ligações

     
    Estamos a tirar partido da nossa infraestrutura e das nossas plataformas para ligar as equipas de prestação de cuidados e ajudar os sistemas de cuidados de saúde a comunicarem da forma mais eficiente enquanto lidam com os esforços de preparação, resposta e recuperação.

