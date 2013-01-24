Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

    Para obter informações sobre os produtos de consumo da Philips ou a assistência para produtos de consumo no contexto da COVID-19, clique aqui.
    COVID-19

    Produtos e serviços

    Tem dúvidas? Contacte o seu representante Philips local ou ligue para o número 800 201 766

    Página inicial da COVID-19

    Assistência e recursos clínicos

    Produtos e serviços

    Webinars clínicos

    Página inicial da COVID-19

    Assistência e recursos clínicos

    Produtos e serviços

    Webinars clínicos
    ícone do apoio técnico

    Assistência e recursos clínicos para a gestão da COVID-19


    Aceda ao apoio técnico para produtos, incluindo informações de limpeza e desinfeção, tutoriais em vídeo e muito mais.
    Recursos de ventilação e cuidados respiratórios
    Recursos de cuidados intensivos e monitorização de pacientes
    Limpeza e desinfeção para cuidados intensivos e monitorização de pacientes
    Recursos de imagiologia de diagnóstico e instruções de limpeza
    Recursos de ultrassons e instruções de limpeza

    Página inicial da COVID-19

    Assistência e recursos clínicos

    Produtos e serviços

    Webinars clínicos
    covid

    Produtos e serviços para a gestão da COVID-19


    Explore uma abrangente gama de soluções de produtos e serviços para gerir pacientes com COVID-19.
    Ventilação e cuidados respiratórios
    Rastreio em casa e monitorização remota de pacientes
    Imagiologia de diagnóstico
    Manutenção do equipamento e serviços remotos
    Monitorização e desfibrilação de pacientes
    Tele-UCI e cuidados intensivos remotos
    Ecografia

    Ultrassons na luta contra a COVID-19

    Explorar a gama de produtos de ultrassons
    Os ultrassons são mais valiosos do que nunca com o alargamento do seu papel na luta contra a COVID-19. A Philips oferece uma vasta gama de sistemas de ultrassons para avaliar e gerir complicações pulmonares e cardíacas relacionadas com a COVID-19.
    Aceder a informações e instruções de imagiologia da Philips Ultrasound para a COVID-19

    Considerações para médicos de urgências e cuidados intensivos

    A ultrassonografia pode ser utilizada como uma ferramenta para identificar resultados consistentes com a COVID-19, avaliar a gravidade da doença e ajudar a monitorizar e gerir pacientes, ao permitir avaliações rápidas e precisas do estado cardíaco e pulmonar.
    Os resultados do ultrassom pulmonar em pacientes com COVID-19 podem incluir:
    • Espessamento e/ou irregularidades na linha pleural
    • Linhas B
    • Consolidações subpleurais
    Os exames de ultrassom cardíaco focalizado em pacientes com COVID-19 podem ajudar a identificar:
    • Tamanho e função do ventrículo esquerdo
    • Tamanho e função do ventrículo direito
    • Presença de efusão pericárdica e evidência de tamponamento
    • Avaliação da IVC para estado de volume para orientar a gestão de fluidos
    Explorar a galeria de imagens clínicas

    Considerações para cardiologistas e técnicos de ultrassonografia

    A Philips Ultrasound está a trabalhar com cardiologistas e técnicos de ultrassonografia para ajudar a identificar e partilhar as melhores práticas para exames cardíacos. O feedback dos médicos para a Philips têm realçado a importância da realização de exames imagiológicos em segurança, da aquisição das imagens e dados mais relevantes e de análises de acompanhamento eficazes.
    ícone de áreas de foco
    Áreas de foco
    Apesar da extensão dos danos cardíacos resultantes da COVID-19 ainda não ter sido totalmente compreendida, os cardiologistas têm destacado sintomas e complicações da pneumonia como áreas-chave de potencial foco, especialmente a miocardite, a embolia pulmonar e potenciais enfartes agudos do miocárdio.
    ícone de ponto focal de aquisição
    Ponto focal de aquisição
    De acordo com as recomendações da Sociedade Americana de Ecocardiografia (ASE), para monitorizar a progressão da doença e a hemodinâmica de pacientes com COVID-19, a ecocardiografia deve obter os seguintes parâmetros cardíacos: função cardíaca do lado esquerdo, função cardíaca do lado direito, hemodinâmica cardíaca e sinais de efusão pericárdica. A avaliação da função cardíaca do lado direito é importante devido ao potencial de desenvolver doenças pulmonares a curto prazo ou miocardite aguda, que pode resultar em hipertensão pulmonar e insuficiência cardíaca direita aguda.
    ícone de segurança
    Segurança
    As precauções com a segurança do prestador de cuidados e do paciente são a maior prioridade. Os médicos têm destacado a utilização de EPI adequado, os critérios de utilização de TEE e a redução dos tempos de exame como especialmente críticos. Recomendamos pré-planear cuidadosamente o exame e aplicar protocolos e técnicas, como, por exemplo, 3D, que reduzem a necessidade de várias aquisições e de mudança da posição dos transdutores. Na medida do possível, as medições devem ser efetuadas numa estação de trabalho separada, ou depois de o paciente ter saído da sala de exame.
    ícone de acompanhamento
    Acompanhamento
    Os profissionais de saúde também devem considerar a necessidade de exames de monitorização e acompanhamento de pacientes com COVID-19. A aplicação de técnicas e medições consistentes e reproduzíveis irá ajudar nas comparações. Alguns cardiologistas também recomendam identificar ou etiquetar os pacientes como paciente com COVID-19 no registo de pacientes para os ajudar em recuperações e análises futuras.

    Limpeza e desinfeção de sistemas de ultrassons | transferir o guia ›

    Galeria de imagens clínicas

    • Alternar visualização

    Formação e recursos sobre ultrassom

    Série sobre ultrassom pulmonar da Dra. Sara Nikrvan

    Vídeos

    Documentos de referência e recursos

    Documentos

    Instruções de limpeza para ultrassom
    Soluções de imagiologia cardíaca e pulmonar POC
    Guia rápido de ultrassom pulmonar
    Tutorial sobre ultrassom pulmonar

    Ecocardiografia focalizada

    Documentos

    Formação online QLab CV (formação eletrónica disponível até 17 de maio de 2020)
    Introdução à ecografia transtorácica
    Guia rápido de introdução à ecografia transtorácica
    Ecografia POC em embolia pulmonar
    Avaliação da função do ventrículo esquerdo por ecografia focalizada

    Outras áreas de foco

    Documentos

    Tutorial sobre ultrassom focalizado para gestão das vias aéreas
    Cateterismo venoso central guiado por ultrassom
    Ultrassom focalizado para TVP

    Recursos e informações externas

    Recursos

    Recursos de COVID-19 da ASE
    Recursos de cardiologia e COVID-19 da ESC
    Como efetuar um exame de ultrassom pulmonar
    Exame de ultrassom de pneumonia viral
    Declaração da ASE relativa à proteção dos pacientes e dos prestadores de serviços de ecocardiografia

    Oportunidades adicionais de formação em ultrassom da Philips

    Recursos

    Formação em ultrassom

    Contacte o seu representante local ou especialista de serviços clínicos da Philips Ultrasound:
    ultrasound.clinedu@philips.com ​

    Pedidos gerais +1-800-229-6417/Pedidos específicos de Lumify +1-844-695-8643.

    Webinars e eventos sobre a COVID-19

    POCUS nas urgências para a COVID-19 com a Dr. Rachel Liu
    Ver a gravação
    Ultrassom pulmonar, parte 1 com Martin Altersberger MD e Thomas Binder MD, FESC
    Ver a gravação
    Ultrassom pulmonar, parte 2 com Martin Altersberger MD e Thomas Binder MD, FESC
    Ver a gravação
    Webinar de ultrassom pulmonar e perguntas e respostas com a Dr. Sara Nikravan
    Ver a gravação
    Dinâmicas cardíacas em evolução com pacientes com COVID-19: experiências dos EUA e da Europa
    Ver a gravação
    Controlo de infeções na sala de urgências para a COVID-19 com o Dr. Arun Nagdev
    Ver a gravação
    Declaração da ASE relativa à proteção dos pacientes e dos prestadores de serviços de ecocardiografia durante a pandemia de COVID-19
    Ver a gravação
    Tudo o que precisa saber sobre o POC Ecografia: os 5 E na COVID-19
    Ver a gravação
    Abordagem ecocardiográfica para avaliação de pacientes com suspeita de miocardite
    Ver a gravação

    A Philips Ultrasound é o seu aliado na luta contra a COVID-19


    (Atenção: nem todos os produtos estão disponíveis em todas as regiões geográficas. Consulte o seu representante Philips local para obter informações completas sobre a disponibilidade da gama de produtos.)
    Com sistemas fáceis de limpar e que proporcionam imagiologia de alta qualidade, a tecnologia da Philips Ultrasound ajuda os médicos a avaliarem e gerirem doenças pulmonares e cardíacas em pacientes com COVID-19 de forma fiável e atempada.
    •  
      Sparq Ultrassom

      Sparq  

      Ultrassom
      • Simplicity Mode simplifca seu controle no sistema.
      • Intuitive Dynamic Interface facilita a digitalização.
      • Design ergonômico para facilitar o uso em ambientes desafiadores
      795090CC
      Ver produto
    •  
      CX50 Ultrasound system

      CX50 POC

      Ultrasound system
      • Premium technologies for proven performance
      • PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
      • SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
      795076CC
      Ver produto

    Estamos consigo

    organização

    Organização para ajudar

     
    Alinhámos os nossos recursos e capacidades para ajudar a fornecer aos sistemas de cuidados um acesso rápido a informações e soluções de cuidados de saúde para satisfazer as suas necessidades.
    adaptação

    Adaptação ativa

     
    Estamos a adaptar e a desenvolver os nossos produtos e tecnologias para ajudar a lidar com as complexidades da doença, das populações de pacientes e das condições de prestação de cuidados.
    ligações

    Criação de ligações

     
    Estamos a tirar partido da nossa infraestrutura e das nossas plataformas para ligar as equipas de prestação de cuidados e ajudar os sistemas de cuidados de saúde a comunicarem da forma mais eficiente enquanto lidam com os esforços de preparação, resposta e recuperação.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand