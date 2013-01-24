Página inicial
Para obter informações sobre os produtos de consumo da Philips ou a assistência para produtos de consumo no contexto da COVID-19, clique aqui.
COVID-19

Tem dúvidas? Contacte o seu representante Philips local ou ligue para o número 800 201 766

ícone do apoio técnico

Assistência e recursos clínicos para a gestão da COVID-19


Aceda ao apoio técnico para produtos, incluindo informações de limpeza e desinfeção, tutoriais em vídeo e muito mais.
Recursos de ventilação e cuidados respiratórios
Recursos de cuidados intensivos e monitorização de pacientes
Limpeza e desinfeção para cuidados intensivos e monitorização de pacientes
Recursos de imagiologia de diagnóstico e instruções de limpeza
Recursos de ultrassons e instruções de limpeza

covid

Produtos e serviços para a gestão da COVID-19


Explore uma abrangente gama de soluções de produtos e serviços para gerir pacientes com COVID-19.
Ventilação e cuidados respiratórios
Rastreio em casa e monitorização remota de pacientes
Imagiologia de diagnóstico
Manutenção do equipamento e serviços remotos
Monitorização e desfibrilação de pacientes
Tele-UCI e cuidados intensivos remotos
Ecografia

    Ventiladores e cuidados respiratórios

    A Philips oferece uma vasta gama de produtos de soluções respiratórias que inclui ventilação invasiva e não invasiva, de acuidade média a elevada, oxigenoterapia, terapia com CPAP e BiPAP, nebulizadores e máscaras. Estamos a colaborar ativamente com os nossos clientes em todo o mundo para facilitar o acesso a estas soluções, sabendo que podem ajudar médicos, hospitais e sistemas de saúde enquanto enfrentam este ambiente dinâmico e complexo.
    (Atenção: nem todos os produtos estão disponíveis em todas as regiões geográficas. Consulte o seu representante Philips local ou contacte-nos através do número 800 201 766 para obter informações completas sobre a disponibilidade da gama de produtos.)

    Ventilador e produtos de cuidados respiratórios em destaque

    Ventilador E30

    O novo ventilador Philips Respironics E30

    Um ventilador prontamente disponível para colmatar a escassez crítica de ventilação hospitalar
    Formação clínica e recursos | Materiais didáticos e sobre a utilização de dispositivos | 

    Ventilação

    Terapia do sono

    Máscaras descartáveis com opções sem ventilação

    Máscaras reutilizáveis

    Administração respiratória de fármacos

    Desobstrução das vias aéreas

    Oxigénio

    Saiba mais sobre o nosso continuum de cuidados, desde o hospital aos cuidados domiciliários

    Conheça as nossas soluções de ventilação

    Estamos consigo

    organização

    Organização para ajudar

     
    Alinhámos os nossos recursos e capacidades para ajudar a fornecer aos sistemas de cuidados um acesso rápido a informações e soluções de cuidados de saúde para satisfazer as suas necessidades.
    adaptação

    Adaptação ativa

     
    Estamos a adaptar e a desenvolver os nossos produtos e tecnologias para ajudar a lidar com as complexidades da doença, das populações de pacientes e das condições de prestação de cuidados.
    ligações

    Criação de ligações

     
    Estamos a tirar partido da nossa infraestrutura e das nossas plataformas para ligar as equipas de prestação de cuidados e ajudar os sistemas de cuidados de saúde a comunicarem da forma mais eficiente enquanto lidam com os esforços de preparação, resposta e recuperação.

