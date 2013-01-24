Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

    Para obter informações sobre os produtos de consumo da Philips ou a assistência para produtos de consumo no contexto da COVID-19, clique aqui.
    COVID-19

    Produtos e serviços

    Tem dúvidas? Contacte o seu representante Philips local ou ligue para o número 800 201 766

    Página inicial da COVID-19

    Assistência e recursos clínicos

    Produtos e serviços

    Webinars clínicos

    Página inicial da COVID-19

    Assistência e recursos clínicos

    Produtos e serviços

    Webinars clínicos
    ícone do apoio técnico

    Assistência e recursos clínicos para a gestão da COVID-19


    Aceda ao apoio técnico para produtos, incluindo informações de limpeza e desinfeção, tutoriais em vídeo e muito mais.
    Recursos de ventilação e cuidados respiratórios
    Recursos de cuidados intensivos e monitorização de pacientes
    Limpeza e desinfeção para cuidados intensivos e monitorização de pacientes
    Recursos de imagiologia de diagnóstico e instruções de limpeza
    Recursos de ultrassons e instruções de limpeza

    Página inicial da COVID-19

    Assistência e recursos clínicos

    Produtos e serviços

    Webinars clínicos
    covid

    Produtos e serviços para a gestão da COVID-19


    Explore uma abrangente gama de soluções de produtos e serviços para gerir pacientes com COVID-19.
    Ventilação e cuidados respiratórios
    Rastreio em casa e monitorização remota de pacientes
    Imagiologia de diagnóstico
    Manutenção do equipamento e serviços remotos
    Monitorização e desfibrilação de pacientes
    Tele-UCI e cuidados intensivos remotos
    Ecografia

    Tele-UCI e cuidados intensivos remotos de pacientes com COVID-19

    A Philips encontra-se numa posição única para colaborar com as suas equipas de prestação de cuidados, para que estas possam fornecer cuidados conectados aos pacientes em qualquer ponto do percurso de cuidados intensivos. A nossa gama de produtos interoperáveis desenvolvidos com equipas de prestação de cuidados de todo o mundo oferece soluções para os seus obstáculos mais relevantes nos cuidados intensivos, proporcionando melhores resultados clínicos* e financeiros.
    Cuidados à cabeceira do paciente
    Adquirir capacidades de telessaúde sem implementar um sistema completo com o programa Philips Outreach para organizações mais pequenas
     
    • Contacte o seu gestor de projetos de serviços ou hospitaltohome@philips.com
    • Peça apoio para expandir funcionalidades, equipamentos ou serviços
    • Aumentar as licenças
    • Facilitar a partilha de funcionalidades entre localizações
    • Estabelecemos parcerias com fornecedores para aumentar a disponibilidade
    • Estamos a trabalhar no sentido de melhorar a criação de relatórios e a análise em resposta às conclusões retiradas da situação da Covid-19
    Implementar novas capacidades ou expandir as existentes para dar resposta a um pico de pacientes ou para o evitar
     
    • Contacte o seu gestor de projetos de serviços ou envie um e-mail para hospitaltohome@philips.com
    • Peça apoio para expandir funcionalidades, equipamentos ou serviços
    • Aumentar as licenças
    • Facilitar a partilha de funcionalidades entre localizações
    • Estabelecemos parcerias com fornecedores para aumentar a disponibilidade
    • Estamos a trabalhar no sentido de melhorar a criação de relatórios e a análise em resposta às conclusões retiradas da situação da Covid-19

    Cuidados intensivos à cabeceira no apoio durante a COVID-19

    Transforme a forma como os pacientes interagem com os serviços, melhore a eficiência e a coordenação dos cuidados e apoie as pessoas na gestão da saúde e do bem-estar.

    A Philips IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) é uma solução avançada de documentação e apoio à decisão clínica. Especializada no ambiente complexo dos cuidados intensivos, a ICCA funciona com outros sistemas de documentação e oferece interoperabilidade que apoia a documentação dos pacientes em cuidados contínuos.

    Explore mais sobre o apoio à decisão clínica da Philips
    Explore mais sobre o apoio de sistemas informáticos clínicos da Philips

    Programas de tele-UCI para enfrentar a COVID-19

    Sintetize os dados dos pacientes e traduza-os em informações relevantes para ajudar a identificar os pacientes em maior risco a qualquer momento e afetar os recursos em conformidade.

    As plataformas de telessaúde intensiva da Philips combinam pessoas, processos e tecnologias para permitir que uma equipa co-localizada de médicos e enfermeiros dos cuidados intensivos monitorize remotamente os pacientes na UCI, independentemente da localização dos pacientes, ajudando a otimizar os custos dos cuidados e a melhorar a comunicação e a colaboração entre o pessoal.

    Os programas de tele-UCI, incluindo o Philips eICU, demonstraram resultados que apoiam os sistemas de saúde ao reduzirem o tempo de internamento e a mortalidade, ao aumentarem as capacidades de supervisão dos médicos à cabeceira e ao orientarem a capacidade de resposta a surtos de afluência, a quarentena e a supervisão clínica virtual através de uma resposta logística clínica apoiada pela telessaúde.
    Explore mais sobre as capacidades de telessaúde da Philips

    Estamos consigo

    organização

    Organização para ajudar

     
    Alinhámos os nossos recursos e capacidades para ajudar a fornecer aos sistemas de cuidados um acesso rápido a informações e soluções de cuidados de saúde para satisfazer as suas necessidades.
    adaptação

    Adaptação ativa

     
    Estamos a adaptar e a desenvolver os nossos produtos e tecnologias para ajudar a lidar com as complexidades da doença, das populações de pacientes e das condições de prestação de cuidados.
    ligações

    Criação de ligações

     
    Estamos a tirar partido da nossa infraestrutura e das nossas plataformas para ligar as equipas de prestação de cuidados e ajudar os sistemas de cuidados de saúde a comunicarem da forma mais eficiente enquanto lidam com os esforços de preparação, resposta e recuperação.

    Referências

     

    * Lilly CM, Cody S, Zhao H, Landry K, Baker SP, McIlwaine J, et al. Hospital mortality, length of stay, and preventable complications among critically ill patients before and after tele-ICU reengineering of critical care processes. JAMA. 2011 Jun 1;305(21):2175–83.

    Lilly CM, Motzkus C, Rincon T, Cody SE, Landry K, Irwin RS. ICU Telemedicine Program Financial Outcomes. Chest. 2017 Feb 1;151(2):286–97.  

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand