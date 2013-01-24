Transforme a forma como os pacientes interagem com os serviços, melhore a eficiência e a coordenação dos cuidados e apoie as pessoas na gestão da saúde e do bem-estar.
A Philips IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) é uma solução avançada de documentação e apoio à decisão clínica. Especializada no ambiente complexo dos cuidados intensivos, a ICCA funciona com outros sistemas de documentação e oferece interoperabilidade que apoia a documentação dos pacientes em cuidados contínuos.
Sintetize os dados dos pacientes e traduza-os em informações relevantes para ajudar a identificar os pacientes em maior risco a qualquer momento e afetar os recursos em conformidade.
As plataformas de telessaúde intensiva da Philips combinam pessoas, processos e tecnologias para permitir que uma equipa co-localizada de médicos e enfermeiros dos cuidados intensivos monitorize remotamente os pacientes na UCI, independentemente da localização dos pacientes, ajudando a otimizar os custos dos cuidados e a melhorar a comunicação e a colaboração entre o pessoal.
Referências
* Lilly CM, Cody S, Zhao H, Landry K, Baker SP, McIlwaine J, et al. Hospital mortality, length of stay, and preventable complications among critically ill patients before and after tele-ICU reengineering of critical care processes. JAMA. 2011 Jun 1;305(21):2175–83.
Lilly CM, Motzkus C, Rincon T, Cody SE, Landry K, Irwin RS. ICU Telemedicine Program Financial Outcomes. Chest. 2017 Feb 1;151(2):286–97.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand