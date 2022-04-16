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Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
279M1RV/00
Desempenho otimizado para jogos de consola da próxima geração
Para os verdadeiros entusiastas dos jogos de consola, o ecrã Concebido para a Xbox oferece uma nova era de gaming. Desfrute de visuais incríveis e precisão de cores com o ecrã IPS UltraClear 4K Nano. O DisplayHDR 600 proporciona uma qualidade de imagem vibrante.
Concebido para a Xbox
Evnia 7000
68,5 cm (27")
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
Liberte o poder dos seus jogos de consola. Estabelecemos uma parceria com a equipa da Xbox para desenvolver este ecrã concebido para a Xbox, validado para proporcionar o desempenho visual ideal da Xbox Series X assim que o ligar.
A experiência de gaming não deve ser uma escolha entre jogabilidade com interferências ou fotogramas partidos. Este ecrã com certificação AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro proporciona uma frequência de atualização variável (VRR) e a verdadeira experiência de jogo HDR. Oferece uma combinação de gaming fluido com o máximo desempenho e gráficos excecionais de gama dinâmica elevada, mantendo ao mesmo tempo uma baixa latência.
Participa em jogos intensos e competitivos. Exige um monitor com imagens ultrafluidas e sem atrasos. Este monitor Philips redesenha a imagem no ecrã até 144 vezes por segundo, sendo efetivamente 2.4x mais rápido do que um monitor convencional. Uma taxa de fotogramas mais baixa pode fazer com que os inimigos pareçam saltar de um ponto para outro no ecrã, tornando-os alvos difíceis de atingir. Com uma taxa de fotogramas de 144Hz, obtém no ecrã as imagens cruciais em falta, que mostram o movimento dos inimigos de forma ultrafluida para que possa apontar-lhes facilmente. Com um atraso de entrada ultrabaixo e sem falhas na imagem, este monitor Philips é o seu parceiro de jogo perfeito
Prémios
3.1
de 5
9
Críticas
16/04/2022
Italia
Comprador verificado
4k 144kz nessun pensiero
Il monitor ha una qualita costruttiva molto robusta su lato estetico non e' il solito plasticone, i 4k si avvertono con una qualita di immagine buonissima non ho trovato difetti nella matrice LCD e il refresh a massima risoluzione fa sembrare tutto fluido qualunque animazione o gioco. La configurazione del pc dov'é istallato questo monitor e' ryzen9 3900 , rx6900xt e 16gb 3600mhz
Pontos positivos
Hai tutto
Pontos negativos
gestione led non controllabile da software terzi
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Gaming Monitor 329M1RV Display 4K HDR con Ambiglow
Data de utilização 2021-03-16
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Gaming Monitor 329M1RV Display 4K HDR con Ambiglow
Data de utilização 2021-03-16
thesnable
26/03/2023
Deutschland
Comprador verificado
Top Monitor
Tatsächlich wirklich super 27 Zoll - perfekte Grösse Ambiview ist mega HDR ist Top Kurz: Klasse
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Gaming Monitor 279M1RV 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow
Data de utilização 2022-02-26
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Gaming Monitor 279M1RV 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow
Data de utilização 2022-02-26
DoccyProc
05/11/2023
United Kingdom
Great all rounder
I have used this monitor at home for the last year, both for work and occasional gaming use with an Xbox Series X. The general build quality seems excellent, and the stand, while not the most eye catching, is pretty solid. For work, I connect a 2019 MacBook Pro 16" to the monitor via USB C. This gives me a max 4K60 resolution and allows for use of all the USB ports in the monitor's hub (into which I currently have a MIDI keyboard, charging cable for a phone and USB software licenser). No complaints here: as this isn't a thunderbolt monitor I wasn't really expecting it to produce 4K @144 Hz over the USB C connection, AND allow for all those USB ports to function, but the display runs very smoothly over this connection type, albeit at 60Hz. That being said, I'd avoid using the HDR setting for day to day computer use. Mac OS just appears weirdly desaturated and not pleasant to use. For gaming, the monitor is pretty excellent! I set the response time to 'Faster' or 'Fastest' when playing FPS games like Call of Duty, and I feel like using this monitor has genuinely made me better at these games for the response time alone. Having occasionaly played video games on TVs since, I found I was surprised at how big the difference felt to the old Samsung TV I used to use my Xbox on. It's worth mentioning here that colour accuracy is awesome, and being able to adjust the gamma and brightness settings for late night viewing is really helpful. Even viewing at low brightness settings, the monitor is still awesome to look at. The monitor runs really well with the console outputting at 120 Hz and the AMD FreeSync function is super easy to set up with the Xbox Series X console. I've only tried running one game in HDR so far in the last year - Assassins Creed Origins - but I'll be honest, the game displays really weirdly when the console is set to output HDR video. Perhaps this is down to my bad calibration, for I have viewed some 4K HDR content on YouTube, setting the monitor to HDR600, and it did look pretty stunning. But suffice to say I play most of my games in SDR and they still look great on this screen. The speakers are, well, fine. I don't really expect them to blow my socks off as they're device speakers, but fine enough for casual YouTube video watching or whatever. I make use of the monitor's headphone out port with an aux lead, meaning instead of plugging headphones into my controller for gaming, which drains the batttery life out of it, I plug directly into the monitor via my aux extension lead which is very useful. Now, the Ambiglow feature is an interesting one. I thought it'd be really cool to have the edges of the screen basically 'extend' my gaming experience with the 'follow video' function, but in reality there's a noticeable lag with the backlights updating to follow what's happening on screen, so I don't really use that feature. Its the sort of thing that I imagine they'll make happen faster on future monitors, but I'm surprised its a selling point of this one, as it's not entirely useful. However, I do use Ambiglow on 'Static Mode' with the lights set to Orange to create a nice warm glow on the wall behind the monitor on evenings. The other Ambiglow settings (e.g.Color Wave, Color Breathing) are a little gimmicky for use as they're, beyond anything, just distracting to use while doing anything else with the monitor. What surprised me is how basic the choice of colour options are: 'Orange', 'Blue', 'Aquamarine', 'White' (this one's horrible to look at), and so on. Like I said, orange works for me as a nice warm colour to have in the evenings that doesn't strain the eyes, but I'm surprised they didn't build in a simple RGB selector which could have boasted as many colours as you like. Probably something they'll implement on a future monitor to be honest! I make regular use of the Smart Image function, which basically gives you a menu of picture profiles to choose from for different use cases. I use the 'SmartUniformity' profile with my laptop for example, as its a perfect combination of brightness, saturation and colour temperature settings for everyday use in a desktop environment. These picture profiles also affect the response time setting, (which for 'SmartUniformity' uses the least power consuming picture response time) though this can be changed independently. The rest of the profiles are largely aimed for gaming use, with 'FPS, 'Racing', 'Gamer 1' and 'Gamer 2' offering other combinations of response time and colour settings for specific purposes. There is also an 'Xbox' profile which seems to provide calibrated settings for daytime use of the console, in terms of brightness, sharpness and response time. As far as I can tell, the monitor does remember if you've made changes to a screen profile when switching between them, which I find useful, HOWEVER, the xbox profile bizarrely always automatically turns on Ambiglow and sets it to Xbox's trademark green colour, and then leaves that setting on even if you switch back to another profile. Why would you want a permanent green colour lighting up your viewing environment? Green?! I'm being harsh. On the whole, this IS a great monitor. The screen itself is of a fantastic quality and colour reproduction seems excellent. Its gaming features are of an incredibly high spec and its other USB features are very useful to my home setup. I've seen other reviews claiming that the monitor does occasionally turn off or misbehave, and very, very occasionally I have seen the screen go off, almost like its restarting itself, but normally doing the old power-off-power-on routine seems to iron out any misbehaviours. Hope this review helps!
Pontos positivos
Great Picture Quality, Great Colour Accurary, USB hub is really useful
Pontos negativos
Some Ambiglow features are a little gimmicky
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Gaming Monitor 279M1RV 4K HDR display with Ambiglow
Data de utilização 2023-05-05
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Gaming Monitor 279M1RV 4K HDR display with Ambiglow
Data de utilização 2023-05-05
O logótipo de texto/marca comercial "IPS" e patentes relacionadas com estas tecnologias pertencem aos seus respetivos proprietários.
A resolução máxima funciona com entradas HDMI ou DP.
Para um melhor desempenho de saída, certifique-se sempre de que a sua placa gráfica consegue alcançar a resolução máxima e a frequência de atualização deste ecrã Philips.
Valor do tempo de resposta igual a SmartResponse
BT. 709/Cobertura DCI-PE com base no CIE1976
Área NTSC com base no CIE1976
Área sRGB com base no CIE1931
Cobertura Adobe RGB com base no CIE1976
Interface de suporte NVIDIA® G-SYNC®: DisplayPort
Certifique-se de que atualiza o controlador NVIDIA® G-SYNC® para a versão mais recente; consulte mais informações no website da NVIDIA: https://www.nvidia.com/
Certifique-se de que a placa gráfica é compatível com NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Todos os direitos reservados. AMD, o logótipo de seta da AMD, AMD FreeSync™ e as respetivas combinações são marcas comerciais da Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Os outros nomes de produtos utilizados nesta publicação servem apenas para fins de identificação e podem ser marcas comerciais das respetivas empresas.
O monitor pode diferir das imagens apresentadas.