If you're looking for a good looking Hi Fi with excellent, room filling sound which connects to your preferred music service and you're reading this review. Then look no further, for you have found that device. I've been in desperate need of a Hi Fi which connected to Spotify for a while now. Something that connected to my Android smart phone/computer and Spotify through my home network, with a good standard of sound and not to look too out of place in my living room. And every time I looked I just could not find one that fit the bill. Until I one day wondered into my local PC world and had a gander at the Philips section. The A5 caught my eye immediately, with its subtle diamond shape and metal finish. I gave it a listen and quickly had to take it to max just to see if this quality of sound out of a medium sized system could last; it satisfyingly did. There is some real power in this thing, and the angled shape means that sound fill the space beautifully. I finally read the device features list and found myself thoroughly pleased :- Wi Fi connection. Works with IOS/Android and MediaManager for PC/Mac. Connects to Internet services Spotify, Napster, tunein and Deezer. This was a very good list to read after some of the featureless lists I've read in the past Of course reading some reviews online while in store never hurts, and once I found they were all glowing I quickly had the box under my arm and headed for the counter. The setup was easy:- Download AirStudio App. Plug In system and wait for the side light to turn white. Connect to the network using AirStudio and run update. Once complete listen to all the music. AirStudio's interface sometimes leaves something to be desired, but once you're listening to your favourite playlist on Spotify this niggle will be forgiven. I was looking for a capable WiFi HiFi, that would connect to everything I could think of when it comes to my listening habits. And I have found such a HiFi. When it comes to me and my music, I will be listening through nothing else but this from now on.