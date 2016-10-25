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Descontinuado

Philips FidelioAltifalante Hi-Fi sem fios A5

AW5000/10

2.7

| (109) Críticas

1 prémio

Toda a sua música em alta fidelidade. Sem fios.

Ouça a sua música sem fios, em alta fidelidade com o altifalante Hi-Fi sem fios Philips Fidelio. Transmita música sem esforço com 4 diafragmas Hi-Fi para oferecer uma experiência musical poderosa e totalmente envolvente.

Ver todos os benefícios

Obcecado pelo som

Toda a sua música em alta fidelidade. Sem fios.

  • Som estéreo de alta fidelidade

  • 60 W, 4 diafragmas Hi-Fi

  • Entrada analógica

AirStudio+ Lite para controlar a música a partir do seu dispositivo móvel

AirStudio+ Lite para controlar a música a partir do seu dispositivo móvel

Disponível na App Store da Apple ou no Google Play, a aplicação detecta automaticamente dispositivos móveis e outros dispositivos compatíveis ligados à sua rede Wi-Fi doméstica, proporcionando-lhe um controlo imediato da sua música. Controle a reprodução de música, o volume e as definições de som, bem como os serviços de música online e a rádio na Internet a partir de qualquer dispositivo e de qualquer lugar.

Altifalante de ângulo para som estéreo mais amplo

Altifalante de ângulo para som estéreo mais amplo

O altifalante dispõe de diafragmas Hi-Fi de nível profissional com um ângulo especial, concebido para proporcionar o ambiente sonoro mais extenso e envolvente possível. O posicionamento dos diafragmas oferece uma qualidade de som dinâmico incomparável, independentemente do local da divisão onde se encontra. O design exclusivo também permite que os altifalantes se integrem discretamente na sua decoração interior.

Entrada áudio

Entrada áudio

Uma entrada de linha adicional permite-lhe ligar fontes de música externas ao sistema Philips, para além da opção sem fios. Basta ligar os altifalantes à entrada de linha, saída de áudio ou tomada dos auscultadores de qualquer leitor multimédia – como o seu leitor de CD/DVD, televisor ou leitor MP3

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Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

2.7

de 5

109

Críticas

25/10/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Get through setup for a brilliant Hi-fi experience!

I'd read a heap of reviews for the A5 complaining about setup and thought it was lack of experience with electronics, but after getting mine earlier this week, I hit the same problems. I won't bother moaning as I had it sorted within a hour of trial and error, please allow me to save you some pain...: *Make sure you connect to the 2.4khz wifi signal if you have a mutliband router for setup! (After setup you can run off 5.4khz no worries!) *Keep your A5 close to the router as possible, it's clearly easily rattled by other networks during setup. (If you know you're way around a router, adjust to a channel that is less used) *If you get the change, download Airstudio+ APK from online, it's STILL AVAILIBLE. Bear with it, it will work and when it does... This is a FANTASTIC speaker. I rarely have my expectations blown out of the water but the A5 is BRILLIANT; The amount of power and control!. I bought the A5 for my bedroom and I couldn't be happier, during setup I used this in my living room and was blown away by the bass response and clarity (had to tone the bass down!). It stood up to a full hifi; an incredible achievement for a small very very pretty diamond! So yes, it still is a pain in the backside to setup, but once done, you forget straight away and enjoy your music in true style!

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker

28/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

fantastic

I have an A3 and A5. Both of the sound great. Up until recently I was a traditional hi fi man, but realising that streaming tech had moved on in quality I jumped in with these two. They have permormed far beyond my expectations. the recent improvements in the app are most welcome. I did have some issues with the wifi connection, but, this was due to a poor router. A quick call to Virgin Media sorted this out. Highly recommended.

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker

19/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Hard Wire it for the best results then you will really have a great product

This is a powerful musical device however you need to hard wire it to your router. The Wifi has been inconsistent and annoying as it would loose signal regularly and be a nightmare to then reset. Hardwired it has been running flawlessly and sounding great. Big powerful and great fun sound. It really fills a large room and never sounds stressed or compressed. Highly recommended when hard wired.

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker

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