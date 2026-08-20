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  • The Freddie
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RetroAuscultadores over-ear de utilização no interior

SHP9500CY/00

4.6

| (13) Críticas | 89% recomendam este produto

The Freddie

Vão ser os seus melhores amigos! Ouça a música que adora com o som que merece com estes auscultadores com fios e com parte posterior aberta de design clássico. Concebidos para audição em casa, dispõem de sintonização adequada para audiófilos, estilo retro e conforto moderno.

Ver todos os benefícios

The Freddie

  • Design retro, som cintilante

  • Auscultadores com fios e com parte posterior aberta

  • Diafragmas posicionados em ângulo de 50 mm

  • Confortável para uma audição prolongada

O aspeto de antigamente, o som de hoje

O aspeto de antigamente, o som de hoje

Calças de cabedal, a sua camisola preferida e estes auscultadores over-ear criam o look retro dos anos 70 perfeito! Quer esteja a desfrutar de músicas de antigamente ou a ouvir os álbuns mais recentes, é altura de desfrutar de um som rico e autêntico.

Auscultadores over-ear com parte posterior aberta. Desfrute mais da sua música

Auscultadores over-ear com parte posterior aberta. Desfrute mais da sua música

O design com parte posterior aberta permite-lhe sentir a emoção da música. Sem a estrutura a abafar o som, irá experienciar um desempenho envolvente que separa vozes e instrumentos, para que possa desfrutar do impacto total de cada nota. É como estar no estúdio com a sua banda favorita.

Diafragmas em neodímio de 50 mm num posição inclinada. Som Hi-Fi autêntico

Diafragmas em neodímio de 50 mm num posição inclinada. Som Hi-Fi autêntico

Os diafragmas em neodímio foram concebidos para inclinarem a 15 graus, adaptando-se à geometria natural dos seus ouvidos para que possa ouvir cada frequência com uma precisão ideal. Obtém agudos brilhantes, baixos controlados e uma gama média exuberante e natural. Perfeito para qualquer música que escolher.

Especificações técnicas

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Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

4.6

de 5

13

Críticas

89%

recomendam este produto

3
2
1

20/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Highs and lows very good

Very good headphones. Sound quality is there, from bottom to top. Some writers complained about no bass, believe me, the bass is there but maybe not there depending on the amp or i-phone/ipad; iTunes are lousy sound files. I use an equalizer and the bass will shake your head. The highs are there, crisp and good quality. With the phones on your head and no music, you can hear all the background noise clearly, that means they are safe.

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2026-08-20

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2026-08-20

03/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A great pair of balanced, stylish headphones

This is my first time trying open back headphones and I have found that I quite like the more spacious sound stage that they provide. Being open back, you are also much more aware of your surroundings as the sound is able to leak through the back panels of the earcups but this is also what provides the more spacious sound signature of open back headphones. The Philips Century headphones are very light and comfortable to wear. The fabric on the ear cushions is soft and non abrasive to my skin and the headband provides ample support. The "retro 70s" look I find quite simple but yet stylish at the same time. They feature a simple black frame with slightly brown earcups and headband. They feature 50mm angled drivers which follow the shape of your ear in order to deliver a nice, balanced audio output. They have nice clean highs, balanced mids but some may find them lacking slightly on the bass side of things. Personally I quite like them but thought I would mention it. The box and packing materials are made entirely out of cardboard which is a nice environmentally conscious choice. Inside the box, the headphones come with a 3m long 3.5mm to 3.5mm audio jack cable alongside a female 3.5mm to male 6.3mm jack adaptor. Overall a really great pair of headphones

Pontos positivos

Comfortable, Light, Balanced

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-03

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-03

10/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great fit, sound good

Hi, I’ve been using this Philips freddie headset mostly with my computer at home. The sound’s really clear and open, you can catch little details in the music and it’s got a nice balance between bass and highs. The design looks nice too, kind of simple but with a cool retro vibe.. Comfort-wise: no complaints, the sides adjust well and the ear pads are soft enough that I can wear them for hours while working or watching stuff without any pressure on my head(my old headset used to hurt after like an hour but this one’s fine for several ^^). The cable’s pretty long which makes it great for desk use.. I used the adapter (who was given with) to plug it in and it worked straight away. I don’t think it’s the best option if you plan to use it in public spaces but for studying or working from home, it does the job very well. The price is a bit high so make sure to buy from the right retailer bc some charge more than others

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2025-10-10

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2025-10-10

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