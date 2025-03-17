Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
Luz, autonomia, ação
Som excelente para começar bem o dia, energia solar para desfrutar sem interrupções! Com a tecnologia solar Powerfoyle™, estes auscultadores on-ear sem fios recarregam com a luz solar e a bateria tem capacidade para 80 horas de autonomia para utilização em locais mais escuros.
Tecnologia solar Powerfoyle™
Auscultadores com carregamento automático
Carga de bateria de 80 horas
Proteções laváveis para os ouvidos
Da luz solar à luz elétrica, estes auscultadores recarregam sempre que são expostos à luz! O material de células solares Powerfoyle™ no aro para a cabeça recolhe energia do sol para manter a bateria carregada, e até recarrega com luz elétrica. Uma bateria totalmente carregada proporciona até 80 horas de tempo de reprodução, para que possa continuar a utilizar os auscultadores mesmo em condições de pouca luz.
Corra, caminhe ou ande de patins! O confortável aro para a cabeça não desliza quando se move e as almofadas das proteções dos ouvidos macias e respiráveis contêm gel refrescante. O revestimento das proteções para os ouvidos pode ser removido para uma limpeza fácil, garantindo uma sensação de frescura permanente.
Obtém um som rico dos diafragmas de 40 mm e um bom isolamento de ruído passivo graças ao ajuste over-ear. Se adora uma boa bassline, ative a função Dynamic Bass através da aplicação Philips Headphones e poderá desfrutar de todo o poder das suas músicas favoritas, mesmo que esteja a ouvir com o volume baixo.
Prémios
4.6
de 5
16
Críticas
100%
recomendam este produto
sjenks
17/03/2025
United Kingdom
Solar for the win
These solar-powered headphones present a compelling proposition for the eco-conscious audio enthusiast, and in my experience, they deliver on their promise. The standout feature, the solar charging, is genuinely impressive. Over a week of consistent use, predominantly during morning runs, the headphones have maintained their charge solely through exposure to daylight. This eliminates the anxiety of constantly needing to plug in. The integration of solar technology feels seamless, not bulky or cumbersome, and the headphones maintain a sleek, modern aesthetic. While long-term durability and the efficiency of solar charging in less sunny climates remains to be seen, the initial performance suggests a product that effectively harnesses ambient light to power its functionality. For those seeking a sustainable and convenient listening experience, it's ideal
Pontos positivos
solar charging, great sound
Pontos negativos
long term viability unsure
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones
Date of Use 2024-02-17
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones
Date of Use 2024-02-17
Tim N
09/03/2025
United Kingdom
Amazing Outdoor headphones on the go!
I recently purchased the Philips TAA6216BK headphones to test the solar powered self-charging features as it seemed very unique. To my disbelief since my initial charge I have not had to charge these headphones even ONCE, I usually set them by my office window which sees plenty of daylight. I now use these headphones as my daily jogging headphones and I can say I am deeply impressed. I have tripped over once and landed on my knees; but surprisingly these headphones stayed firmly gripped to my head. Sound quality wise is what you would expect from a pair of branded headphones, couldn’t fault it at all. The built in mic was also great at picking up my voice and supressing a lot of the background noises; for instance, the other caller couldn’t even tell I was outside with passing cars. For me, the only negative I can think of is the prolonged use of these headphones (over 1 hour) will start to cause discomfort due to the tightness of the headphones as they are designed for active outdoor use. But other than that I am deeply impressed with the innovative use of solar powered self-charging features for a pair of headphones whilst also retaining all the qualities which you would expect from a Philips branded product.
Esta avaliação foi feita para 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones
Date of Use 2024-02-09
Esta avaliação foi feita para 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones
Date of Use 2024-02-09
Evieric
05/03/2025
United Kingdom
Excellent mic for calls. Forget your charger!
The Philips is great for outdoor runs—durable, secure fit, and excellent solar charging. However, the tight clamp can be uncomfortable for long use. Sound is good, but no ANC limits office use. The mic is outstanding; calls stay clear even with background noise. Perfect for running, less so for all-day wear.
Pontos positivos
Mic noise-cancelling quality is very good for calls, solar charging works very well, sound quality is decent, and build quality is very solid.
Pontos negativos
Lack of ANC can limit the use of the headphones in noisy environment, clamp too tight which is good for running but not comfortable for extended use
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones
Date of Use 2025-02-05
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones
Date of Use 2025-02-05