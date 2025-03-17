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  • Luz, autonomia, ação
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Descontinuado

6000 seriesAuscultadores on-ear alimentados a energia solar

TAA6219BK/00

4.6

| (16) Críticas | 100% recomendam este produto

1 prémio

Luz, autonomia, ação

Som excelente para começar bem o dia, energia solar para desfrutar sem interrupções! Com a tecnologia solar Powerfoyle™, estes auscultadores on-ear sem fios recarregam com a luz solar e a bateria tem capacidade para 80 horas de autonomia para utilização em locais mais escuros.

Ver todos os benefícios

Luz, autonomia, ação

  • Tecnologia solar Powerfoyle™

  • Auscultadores com carregamento automático

  • Carga de bateria de 80 horas

  • Proteções laváveis para os ouvidos

Powerfoyle™ da Exeger. Mais luz, mais potência

Powerfoyle™ da Exeger. Mais luz, mais potência

Da luz solar à luz elétrica, estes auscultadores recarregam sempre que são expostos à luz! O material de células solares Powerfoyle™ no aro para a cabeça recolhe energia do sol para manter a bateria carregada, e até recarrega com luz elétrica. Uma bateria totalmente carregada proporciona até 80 horas de tempo de reprodução, para que possa continuar a utilizar os auscultadores mesmo em condições de pouca luz.

Ajuste on-ear confortável e fresco para estilos de vida ativos

Ajuste on-ear confortável e fresco para estilos de vida ativos

Corra, caminhe ou ande de patins! O confortável aro para a cabeça não desliza quando se move e as almofadas das proteções dos ouvidos macias e respiráveis contêm gel refrescante. O revestimento das proteções para os ouvidos pode ser removido para uma limpeza fácil, garantindo uma sensação de frescura permanente.

Excelente som mesmo a um volume baixo com a função Dynamic Bass

Excelente som mesmo a um volume baixo com a função Dynamic Bass

Obtém um som rico dos diafragmas de 40 mm e um bom isolamento de ruído passivo graças ao ajuste over-ear. Se adora uma boa bassline, ative a função Dynamic Bass através da aplicação Philips Headphones e poderá desfrutar de todo o poder das suas músicas favoritas, mesmo que esteja a ouvir com o volume baixo.

Especificações técnicas

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Prémios

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Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

4.6

de 5

16

Críticas

100%

recomendam este produto

3
2
1

17/03/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Solar for the win

These solar-powered headphones present a compelling proposition for the eco-conscious audio enthusiast, and in my experience, they deliver on their promise. The standout feature, the solar charging, is genuinely impressive. Over a week of consistent use, predominantly during morning runs, the headphones have maintained their charge solely through exposure to daylight. This eliminates the anxiety of constantly needing to plug in. The integration of solar technology feels seamless, not bulky or cumbersome, and the headphones maintain a sleek, modern aesthetic. While long-term durability and the efficiency of solar charging in less sunny climates remains to be seen, the initial performance suggests a product that effectively harnesses ambient light to power its functionality. For those seeking a sustainable and convenient listening experience, it's ideal

Pontos positivos

solar charging, great sound

Pontos negativos

long term viability unsure

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-17

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-17

09/03/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing Outdoor headphones on the go!

I recently purchased the Philips TAA6216BK headphones to test the solar powered self-charging features as it seemed very unique. To my disbelief since my initial charge I have not had to charge these headphones even ONCE, I usually set them by my office window which sees plenty of daylight. I now use these headphones as my daily jogging headphones and I can say I am deeply impressed. I have tripped over once and landed on my knees; but surprisingly these headphones stayed firmly gripped to my head. Sound quality wise is what you would expect from a pair of branded headphones, couldn’t fault it at all. The built in mic was also great at picking up my voice and supressing a lot of the background noises; for instance, the other caller couldn’t even tell I was outside with passing cars. For me, the only negative I can think of is the prolonged use of these headphones (over 1 hour) will start to cause discomfort due to the tightness of the headphones as they are designed for active outdoor use. But other than that I am deeply impressed with the innovative use of solar powered self-charging features for a pair of headphones whilst also retaining all the qualities which you would expect from a Philips branded product.

Esta avaliação foi feita para 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-09

Esta avaliação foi feita para 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-09

05/03/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent mic for calls. Forget your charger!

The Philips is great for outdoor runs—durable, secure fit, and excellent solar charging. However, the tight clamp can be uncomfortable for long use. Sound is good, but no ANC limits office use. The mic is outstanding; calls stay clear even with background noise. Perfect for running, less so for all-day wear.

Pontos positivos

Mic noise-cancelling quality is very good for calls, solar charging works very well, sound quality is decent, and build quality is very solid.

Pontos negativos

Lack of ANC can limit the use of the headphones in noisy environment, clamp too tight which is good for running but not comfortable for extended use

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2025-02-05

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2025-02-05

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