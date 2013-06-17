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Câmara de filmar HD

CAM295BL/00

4.2

| (5) Críticas

Captar e partilhar óptimos momentos - de forma simples

Gravar vídeos e tirar fotografias em Full HD é extremamente simples com esta câmara de filmar ESee CAM300. O seu ecrã táctil de 3” permite-lhe um controlo intuitivo, enquanto as funcionalidades de edição instantânea e introdução rápida lhe permitem partilhar aquilo que deseja de imediato, no televisor e online.

Ver todos os benefícios

Com controlo por ecrã táctil

Captar e partilhar óptimos momentos - de forma simples

Design pequeno e fino para caber facilmente no seu bolso

Ficha USB integrada para ligação ao seu PC/Mac sem confusões

Ficha USB integrada para ligação ao seu PC/Mac sem confusões

Durabilidade extra longa da bateria permite-lhe gravar mais

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Encontre Perguntas frequentes, manuais do utilizador, informações de segurança e sugestões

Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

4.2

de 5

5

Críticas

3
1

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para CAM295BL HD camcorder

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para CAM295BL HD camcorder

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para CAM295BL HD camcorder

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para CAM295BL HD camcorder

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

Easy and pocketable

I can carry this with me and make short videos as and when. Used it for business to inform someone of a problem I needed addressing. Good for stills too. Very reasonably priced and people who see it just want one.

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para CAM295BL HD camcorder

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para CAM295BL HD camcorder

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