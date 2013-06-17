Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
CAM295BL/00
Captar e partilhar óptimos momentos - de forma simples
Gravar vídeos e tirar fotografias em Full HD é extremamente simples com esta câmara de filmar ESee CAM300. O seu ecrã táctil de 3” permite-lhe um controlo intuitivo, enquanto as funcionalidades de edição instantânea e introdução rápida lhe permitem partilhar aquilo que deseja de imediato, no televisor e online.
4.2
de 5
5
Críticas
Bronwyn
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.
I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para CAM295BL HD camcorder
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para CAM295BL HD camcorder
Nikki525
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.
I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para CAM295BL HD camcorder
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para CAM295BL HD camcorder
Kallikrates
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Easy and pocketable
I can carry this with me and make short videos as and when. Used it for business to inform someone of a problem I needed addressing. Good for stills too. Very reasonably priced and people who see it just want one.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para CAM295BL HD camcorder
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para CAM295BL HD camcorder