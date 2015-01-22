Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
DS1400/12
Som que se adapta a sua casa
Compatível com iPhone 5 e com os iPods mais recentes através do conector Lightning, o altifalante de base DS1400 fornece um óptimo som. Para uma maior versatilidade, este dispõe de uma porta USB para carregar um segundo dispositivo móvel, mesmo quando o seu iPod/iPhone está colocado na base.
com conector Lightning
para iPod/iPhone
Porta USB para carregamento
6 W
2.0
de 5
21
Críticas
Sean67
22/01/2015
United Kingdom
Brilliantly annoying
Amazing sound for the size of the unit, looks really nice too, cannot fault it except... really annoyingly keeps losing the signal when tuned into radio stations, over an hour period will lose the signal dozens of times, sometimes it comes back itself, but more often than not, you have to reset it, drives me crazy so only really good as an expensive charger/clock, not the reason I bought it for, the superb sound it produces.
Esta avaliação foi feita para DS1400 docking speaker
Esta avaliação foi feita para DS1400 docking speaker
William8
21/07/2013
United Kingdom
Sound quality
The sound quality is good for the price of the docking station I like the added features like night light and dat and time from the phone also I find it very handy to be able to connect 2 devices at one time.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para DS1400 docking speaker
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para DS1400 docking speaker
mpf4
30/12/2014
United Kingdom
Buzzing sound
The design is good and it's really easy to use, just plug and go. I had the previous model for my iphone 4 and got this one as a present with my iphone 6. As soon as I pressed 'play', an annoying buzzing sound accompanied the music, and it's especially noticeable at low volume (I use it to charge my phone at night and get up in the morning so the volume is usually set on low). I never had that problem with my previous speakers, and loved the sound for such a small device. Was very happy with previous purchase, so why is there this buzzing noise now? I can't return it now because I'm not in the country where it was bought so I hope Philips can find a solution for this.
Esta avaliação foi feita para DS1400 docking speaker
Esta avaliação foi feita para DS1400 docking speaker