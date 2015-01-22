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Descontinuado

altifalante de base

DS1400/12

2

| (21) Críticas

Som que se adapta a sua casa

Compatível com iPhone 5 e com os iPods mais recentes através do conector Lightning, o altifalante de base DS1400 fornece um óptimo som. Para uma maior versatilidade, este dispõe de uma porta USB para carregar um segundo dispositivo móvel, mesmo quando o seu iPod/iPhone está colocado na base.

Ver todos os benefícios

Som que se adapta a sua casa

  • com conector Lightning

  • para iPod/iPhone

  • Porta USB para carregamento

  • 6 W

Luz nocturna de brilho suave

2 Diafragmas activos e tubo de graves para som rico equilibrado

Design elegante e compacto para se adaptar a qualquer mesa-de-cabeceira

Especificações técnicas

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Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

2.0

de 5

21

Críticas

5

22/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliantly annoying

Amazing sound for the size of the unit, looks really nice too, cannot fault it except... really annoyingly keeps losing the signal when tuned into radio stations, over an hour period will lose the signal dozens of times, sometimes it comes back itself, but more often than not, you have to reset it, drives me crazy so only really good as an expensive charger/clock, not the reason I bought it for, the superb sound it produces.

Esta avaliação foi feita para DS1400 docking speaker

Esta avaliação foi feita para DS1400 docking speaker

21/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sound quality

The sound quality is good for the price of the docking station I like the added features like night light and dat and time from the phone also I find it very handy to be able to connect 2 devices at one time.

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para DS1400 docking speaker

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para DS1400 docking speaker

30/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Buzzing sound

The design is good and it's really easy to use, just plug and go. I had the previous model for my iphone 4 and got this one as a present with my iphone 6. As soon as I pressed 'play', an annoying buzzing sound accompanied the music, and it's especially noticeable at low volume (I use it to charge my phone at night and get up in the morning so the volume is usually set on low). I never had that problem with my previous speakers, and loved the sound for such a small device. Was very happy with previous purchase, so why is there this buzzing noise now? I can't return it now because I'm not in the country where it was bought so I hope Philips can find a solution for this.

Esta avaliação foi feita para DS1400 docking speaker

Esta avaliação foi feita para DS1400 docking speaker

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