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  • O maior poder de sucção de sempre
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  • O maior poder de sucção de sempre
  • O maior poder de sucção de sempre
  • O maior poder de sucção de sempre
  • O maior poder de sucção de sempre
  • O maior poder de sucção de sempre
  • O maior poder de sucção de sempre
  • O maior poder de sucção de sempre
  • O maior poder de sucção de sempre
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  • O maior poder de sucção de sempre
  • O maior poder de sucção de sempre
  • O maior poder de sucção de sempre
  • O maior poder de sucção de sempre
  • O maior poder de sucção de sempre
  • O maior poder de sucção de sempre
  • O maior poder de sucção de sempre

Descontinuado

PerformerAspirador com saco

FC9170/01

4.4
| (116) Críticas | 95% recomendam este produto
O maior poder de sucção de sempre
O mais elevado poder de sucção de sempre resulta numa limpeza sem esforço: é essa a garantia da gama FC917x. Combinada com um filtro higiénico e um fácil sistema de remoção do saco, a gama FC917x acaba com todo o pó e sujidade.
Ver todos os benefícios

500 Watts de poder de sucção para uma limpeza sem esforço

O maior poder de sucção de sempre

  • 2200 W

  • Potência de sucção de 500 W

  • Filtro Allergy H13

Motor de 2200 W que gera um máximo de 500 W de potência de sucção

Motor de 2200 W que gera um máximo de 500 W de potência de sucção

O motor de 2200 Watts altamente eficaz gera uma potência de sucção máxima de 500 Watts para resultados de limpeza perfeitos.

O longo alcance de 10 metros permite chegar mais longe sem desligar

O longo alcance de 10 metros permite chegar mais longe sem desligar

Com um alcance de 10 metros, o aspirador chega mais longe sem desligar.

O sistema de filtragem Allergy H13 retém mais de 99,9% do pó fino

O sistema de filtragem Allergy H13 retém mais de 99,9% do pó fino

O sistema de filtragem Allergy H13 retém >99,9% das partículas de pó fino – incluindo pólen, pelo de animais e ácaros – sendo ideal para pessoas com alergias. O nível de filtragem é equivalente ao HEPA 13*.

Especificações técnicas

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Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

4.4

de 5

116

Críticas

95%

recomendam este produto

03/01/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great vacuum cleaner.

Great vacuum cleaner. I bought it in December 2010 and have been using it for 9 years. During this time, I changed only one nozzle for the floor, the first one worked for 5 years and broke, I probably put a heavy pressure on the switch, my weight is almost 100 kg, so it broke. It is wonderful that on the manufacturer’s website you can order any accessories and filters, this helps a lot in life. It happens that I bought some kind of household appliance home, and something broke off after the expiration of the warranty period, and the manufacturer does not have the opportunity to buy an accessory and have to throw out a very good luggage that could work for a long time. A very reliable device, it never fails, the suction power is impressive, the power adjustment is excellent. The telescopic tube is very convenient, especially in uncomfortable places, although it is somewhat heavy, but it is metal, it is not easy to break it! I was surprised by the hose - usually this is the most painful place on vacuum cleaners, always tearing. And this hose works regularly every week when cleaning the apartment and looks like new! I don’t understand how they did it. I had a lot of vacuum cleaners in my life, I changed them often, if something broke or works badly, I immediately got rid of them. And this one is a completely different matter. That's what Phillips means - done reliably. In general, I am very pleased and advise him to others.

Esta avaliação foi feita para Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

Esta avaliação foi feita para Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent product

Product is in a few months, is very pleased with his work. Suction power is huge, perfectly clean. Recommend to all.

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

04/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The best vacuum cleaner i've ever used.

The cleaner is very easy to manouvoure, adjust tube length and I can't fault it at all. The only draw back is that the bag fills so quickly because the suction is so ferrocious! The brushes on the side of the head clean around the skirting nicely and even chair bases.

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

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Avisos legais

  1. Os níveis de filtragem são testados de acordo com a norma EN60312-1-2017 e são equivalentes ao HEPA 13.