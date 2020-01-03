Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
2200 W
Potência de sucção de 500 W
Filtro Allergy H13
O motor de 2200 Watts altamente eficaz gera uma potência de sucção máxima de 500 Watts para resultados de limpeza perfeitos.
Com um alcance de 10 metros, o aspirador chega mais longe sem desligar.
O sistema de filtragem Allergy H13 retém >99,9% das partículas de pó fino – incluindo pólen, pelo de animais e ácaros – sendo ideal para pessoas com alergias. O nível de filtragem é equivalente ao HEPA 13*.
4.4
de 5
116
Críticas
95%
recomendam este produto
OLSA59
03/01/2020
United Kingdom
Great vacuum cleaner.
Great vacuum cleaner. I bought it in December 2010 and have been using it for 9 years. During this time, I changed only one nozzle for the floor, the first one worked for 5 years and broke, I probably put a heavy pressure on the switch, my weight is almost 100 kg, so it broke. It is wonderful that on the manufacturer’s website you can order any accessories and filters, this helps a lot in life. It happens that I bought some kind of household appliance home, and something broke off after the expiration of the warranty period, and the manufacturer does not have the opportunity to buy an accessory and have to throw out a very good luggage that could work for a long time. A very reliable device, it never fails, the suction power is impressive, the power adjustment is excellent. The telescopic tube is very convenient, especially in uncomfortable places, although it is somewhat heavy, but it is metal, it is not easy to break it! I was surprised by the hose - usually this is the most painful place on vacuum cleaners, always tearing. And this hose works regularly every week when cleaning the apartment and looks like new! I don’t understand how they did it. I had a lot of vacuum cleaners in my life, I changed them often, if something broke or works badly, I immediately got rid of them. And this one is a completely different matter. That's what Phillips means - done reliably. In general, I am very pleased and advise him to others.
Esta avaliação foi feita para Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner
Esta avaliação foi feita para Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner
Nikolay
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
excellent product
Product is in a few months, is very pleased with his work. Suction power is huge, perfectly clean. Recommend to all.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner
Jock30
04/09/2012
United Kingdom
The best vacuum cleaner i've ever used.
The cleaner is very easy to manouvoure, adjust tube length and I can't fault it at all. The only draw back is that the bag fills so quickly because the suction is so ferrocious! The brushes on the side of the head clean around the skirting nicely and even chair bases.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner
Os níveis de filtragem são testados de acordo com a norma EN60312-1-2017 e são equivalentes ao HEPA 13.