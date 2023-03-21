Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
Ferro de nova geração para resultados excelentes mais rápidos*
Engome tudo, de calças de ganga a seda, sem risco de queimar* graças à tecnologia OptimalTEMP. A saída de vapor agora penetra até 20% mais para uma remoção de vincos mais rápida*.
3000 W
Vapor contínuo de 55 g/min.
Jacto de vapor de 230 g
Base SteamGlide Plus
Graças à tecnologia OptimalTEMP, garantimos que este ferro nunca irá queimar tecidos que possam ser engomados, desde calças de ganga a seda, de linho a caxemira em segurança, por qualquer ordem, sem ter de aguardar que a temperatura se ajuste ou pré-separar a roupa. Os ferros a vapor com OptimalTEMP da Philips tornam o engomar mais fácil e rápido e foram testados por especialistas em tecidos independentes.
Para um aquecimento rápido e um desempenho potente para engomar rapidamente
Um cabo extra longo de 3 metros proporciona o máximo alcance e comodidade.
Prémios
4.1
de 5
69
Críticas
81%
recomendam este produto
Carlton Scroop
21/03/2023
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Fantastic iron !
This is the best iron I have ever owned,not having to fiddle about changing the temperature is a huge plus.It almost makes ironing a pleasure!
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Azur Advanced GC4938/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Azur Advanced GC4938/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Miks123
12/10/2020
United Kingdom
The product is great
I like very much, its not heavy. I would recommend it
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Azur Advanced GC4938/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Azur Advanced GC4938/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
ldsw415
09/04/2020
United Kingdom
Great performance!
I have been looking for an all-round steam iron for quite some time and, after researching and reading reviews, I decided to try this one and, oh boy, I was not disappointed! It is very user friendly and ideal for guys who, like me, are not experts at ironing or are not very coordinated. I just add the water, plug the iron in and waiting for the blinking light to go solid which means the water is hot enough for me to use the iron. It glides seamlessly on my clothes and bed linen! It comes with a handy cup to pour the water in which is great because I tend to spill - oops! When you are done, just empty the remaining water to minimise rusting and stuff. Every so often, I empty the mineral salts container (or whatever it is called, it is the yellow compartment neatly hidden on the back of the iron). The cord is big enough for me to move around the ironing board without worrying if I am going to trip. I was so happy that I bought another one for my mum and she is absolutely in love. She calls it "The Plain" because it really glides seamlessly over your clothes and bed linen! Cannot recommend enough!
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Azur Advanced GC4938/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Azur Advanced GC4938/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Em todos os tecidos que podem ser passados a ferro
Em comparação com o GC4910