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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80

Descontinuado

Azur AdvancedFerro a vapor com tecnologia OptimalTEMP

GC4933/80

4.1

| (69) Críticas | 81% recomendam este produto

1 prémio

Ferro de nova geração para resultados excelentes mais rápidos*

Engome tudo, de calças de ganga a seda, sem risco de queimar* graças à tecnologia OptimalTEMP. A saída de vapor agora penetra até 20% mais para uma remoção de vincos mais rápida*.

Ver todos os benefícios

Garantia de não queimar

Ferro de nova geração para resultados excelentes mais rápidos*

  • 3000 W

  • Vapor contínuo de 55 g/min.

  • Jacto de vapor de 230 g

  • Base SteamGlide Plus

Tecnologia OptimalTemp: Garantia de que não queima, sem regulações

Tecnologia OptimalTemp: Garantia de que não queima, sem regulações

Graças à tecnologia OptimalTEMP, garantimos que este ferro nunca irá queimar tecidos que possam ser engomados, desde calças de ganga a seda, de linho a caxemira em segurança, por qualquer ordem, sem ter de aguardar que a temperatura se ajuste ou pré-separar a roupa. Os ferros a vapor com OptimalTEMP da Philips tornam o engomar mais fácil e rápido e foram testados por especialistas em tecidos independentes.

3000 W para um aquecimento rápido e um desempenho potente

3000 W para um aquecimento rápido e um desempenho potente

Para um aquecimento rápido e um desempenho potente para engomar rapidamente

Cabo extra longo, para maior liberdade de movimentos.

Cabo extra longo, para maior liberdade de movimentos.

Um cabo extra longo de 3 metros proporciona o máximo alcance e comodidade.

Especificações técnicas

Obter assistência para este produto

Encontre Perguntas frequentes, manuais do utilizador, informações de segurança e sugestões

Prémios

  • Imagem de VRS_PBTAWARD66

Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

4.1

de 5

69

Críticas

81%

recomendam este produto

21/03/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

Fantastic iron !

This is the best iron I have ever owned,not having to fiddle about changing the temperature is a huge plus.It almost makes ironing a pleasure!

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Azur Advanced GC4938/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Azur Advanced GC4938/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

12/10/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The product is great

I like very much, its not heavy. I would recommend it

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Azur Advanced GC4938/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Azur Advanced GC4938/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

09/04/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great performance!

I have been looking for an all-round steam iron for quite some time and, after researching and reading reviews, I decided to try this one and, oh boy, I was not disappointed! It is very user friendly and ideal for guys who, like me, are not experts at ironing or are not very coordinated. I just add the water, plug the iron in and waiting for the blinking light to go solid which means the water is hot enough for me to use the iron. It glides seamlessly on my clothes and bed linen! It comes with a handy cup to pour the water in which is great because I tend to spill - oops! When you are done, just empty the remaining water to minimise rusting and stuff. Every so often, I empty the mineral salts container (or whatever it is called, it is the yellow compartment neatly hidden on the back of the iron). The cord is big enough for me to move around the ironing board without worrying if I am going to trip. I was so happy that I bought another one for my mum and she is absolutely in love. She calls it "The Plain" because it really glides seamlessly over your clothes and bed linen! Cannot recommend enough!

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Azur Advanced GC4938/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Azur Advanced GC4938/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

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Avisos legais

  1. Em todos os tecidos que podem ser passados a ferro

  2. Em comparação com o GC4910