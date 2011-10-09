Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
Lift & Cut
3 cabeças
Sistema de lâmina dupla da sua máquina de barbear Philips: a primeira lâmina levanta e a segunda lâmina corta para obter um barbear confortável e rente.
Utilize a máquina de barbear no duche para poupar tempo e obter a sensação de frescura do barbear a húmido.
4.3
de 5
14
Críticas
92%
recomendam este produto
Petergreg
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
The flexibility of use - for a full shave or an "end of day" clean up, it is excellent.
The ability to use the shaver with or without Nivea depending on personal circumstances, the cloeness of the shave makes my skin look clean and fresh. There is no reddening of the skin nor any feeling of being "rubbed". I am now quite bady disabled after an accident thus do not use Nivea simply because cleaning the shaver without it is much easier. The battery charging time is quick and easy to use. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another if necessary, equally I recommend it without hesitation.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para HQ167/11 shaving heads
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para HQ167/11 shaving heads
Franco
02/11/2013
Nederland
Zeer goed
Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden
ladonja
02/11/2013
Nederland
Zeer goed
Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden