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Política de devolução de 30 dias

Todas as séries

        Descontinuado

        cabeças de corte

        HQ167/11

        4.3
        | (14) Críticas | 92% recomendam este produto
        Mantenha um barbear rente
        Todos os anos, as suas lâminas percorrem a altura do Monte Evereste... 49 vezes! Depois de todo este esforço, até os melhores materiais podem perder qualidades. Conserve o melhor desempenho da sua máquina de barbear - substitua as cabeças a cada 12 meses.
        Ver todos os benefícios

        Substitua as cabeças de corte a cada 12 meses para melhores resultados

        Mantenha um barbear rente

        • Lift & Cut

        • 3 cabeças

        Tecnologia de barbear Super Lift & Cut com sistema de lâmina dupla

        Tecnologia de barbear Super Lift & Cut com sistema de lâmina dupla

        Sistema de lâmina dupla da sua máquina de barbear Philips: a primeira lâmina levanta e a segunda lâmina corta para obter um barbear confortável e rente.

        Utilização sobre pele húmida

        Utilização sobre pele húmida

        Utilize a máquina de barbear no duche para poupar tempo e obter a sensação de frescura do barbear a húmido.

        Especificações técnicas

        Obter assistência para este produto

        Encontre Perguntas frequentes, manuais do utilizador, informações de segurança e sugestões

        Encontrar um acessório ou peça de substituição

        Ir para acessórios e peças de substituição

        Peças e acessórios

        Críticas

        Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
        As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

        4.3

        de 5

        14

        Críticas

        92%

        recomendam este produto

        1

        09/10/2011

        United Kingdom

        United Kingdom

        The flexibility of use - for a full shave or an "end of day" clean up, it is excellent.

        The ability to use the shaver with or without Nivea depending on personal circumstances, the cloeness of the shave makes my skin look clean and fresh. There is no reddening of the skin nor any feeling of being "rubbed". I am now quite bady disabled after an accident thus do not use Nivea simply because cleaning the shaver without it is much easier. The battery charging time is quick and easy to use. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another if necessary, equally I recommend it without hesitation.

        Sim, recomendo este produto

        Esta avaliação foi feita para HQ167/11 shaving heads

        Sim, recomendo este produto

        Esta avaliação foi feita para HQ167/11 shaving heads

        02/11/2013

        Nederland

        Nederland

        Zeer goed

        Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen

        Sim, recomendo este produto

        Esta avaliação foi feita para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

        Sim, recomendo este produto

        Esta avaliação foi feita para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

        02/11/2013

        Nederland

        Nederland

        Zeer goed

        Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen

        Sim, recomendo este produto

        Esta avaliação foi feita para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

        Sim, recomendo este produto

        Esta avaliação foi feita para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

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