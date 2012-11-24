Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
HR1363/00
600 W
Pé em plástico
Picadora e 1 acessório
A lâmina de dupla acção da varinha Philips corta horizontalmente e verticalmente.
Pega e botões suaves ao toque proporcionam conforto ao utilizar o produto.
3.5
de 5
33
Críticas
afshe
24/11/2012
United Kingdom
works really well
i used the philips hr1363 hand blender and it works really well, its easy to use, to clean and blends and chops well(the chopper). i would definitely recomend this product :-D
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Daily Collection HR1363/00 Hand blender
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Daily Collection HR1363/00 Hand blender
Figroll
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Brilliant handheld blender
We use this for baby food - fantastic and blends to a puree in seconds. So easy to use & clean, it doesn't make pureeing a chore. We attempted to use the chopper to make salsa, but it cut everything up too small - almost a puree too! But I think we need to play around with it a bit more...
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Daily Collection HR1363/00 Hand blender
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Daily Collection HR1363/00 Hand blender
lkane0
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Brilliant handheld blender
We use this for baby food - fantastic and blends to a puree in seconds. So easy to use & clean, it doesn't make pureeing a chore. We attempted to use the chopper to make salsa, but it cut everything up too small - almost a puree too! But I think we need to play around with it a bit more...
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Daily Collection HR1363/00 Hand blender
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Daily Collection HR1363/00 Hand blender