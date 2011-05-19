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Política de devolução de 30 dias

  • Para beber sozinho
  • Para beber sozinho
  • Para beber sozinho
  • Para beber sozinho

Descontinuado

Philips AventPegas de aprendizagem para copo

SCF142/00

3
| (5) Críticas
Para beber sozinho
As pegas de aprendizagem são compatíveis com todos os biberões e copos da Philips Avent para beber de forma autónoma em todas as fases. São fáceis de encaixar e remover para que os copos possam ser utilizados com e sem pegas. Disponíveis em verde e laranja.
Ver todos os benefícios

Pegas do copo fáceis de remover

Para beber sozinho

Formato com contornos

para as pequenas mãos agarrarem confortavelmente

Fáceis de segurar e remover

Os copos podem ser usados com ou sem as pegas

Compatível com biberões e copos Philips Avent

Todos os biberões e copos Philips Avent são compatíveis, exceto os biberões de vidro e os copos Grown-up/My First Big Kid. Por isso, pode fazer misturas e combinações para criar o copo perfeito, adequado às necessidades individuais de desenvolvimento da sua criança.

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Encontre Perguntas frequentes, manuais do utilizador, informações de segurança e sugestões

Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

3.0

de 5

5

Críticas

4
2

19/05/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good purchase

Disappointed initially that you cannot choose a colour for the product which I feel is important, as I received pink handles when I have a boy. These were sent back and I was then able to choose which colour when I was contacted by a customer service rep. Still would definately recommend the product and service!

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

28/03/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Mijn kleine meid is er ontzettend blij mee

Ik heb deze oefenhandvatten gekocht voor mijn 4.5 maand oude dochter die uit all wil zelf haar flesje wou vast houden. Wat ze nu ook doet. Het fijne aan deze handvatten is dat samen met de andere producten ze het kan gebruiken tot dat ze overgaat op echte bekers. Zo hoef ik niet een hele kast uit te ruimen voor allerlei verschillende bekers en toebehoren maar kan ik een schapje inrichten met een compleet systeem

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

30/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

There needs to be a colour option!!!

Bought these handles and love them however I received pink handles and I have a boy, the only place to buy these seems to be amazon and there are no option on colour, just says "colour may vary" with a picture of orange and green handle so although it says colour may vary you think they will be at least unisex colours.... I feel this is miss advertising. Once i received the product i actually read the reviews on amazon and this seems to be a common problem. Please sort this out as i will not be buying this particular product again until there is a colour option which is annoying as the product itself is great and useful. I look forward to some feedback on this matter.

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

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