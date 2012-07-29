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Philips AventCopo para criança

SCF606/01

3.5

| (2) Críticas

Higiene em viagem

O copo para crianças da Philips Avent é ideal para uma transição simples do biberão para o copo. A tampa articulada mantém o bico sempre limpo, mesmo em viagem. Fácil de usar, não derrama e bloqueia a saída de liquido, mesmo que o copo seja agitado ou atirado ao ar.

Ver todos os benefícios

Anti-gota, fácil de beber

Higiene em viagem

  • 200ml

  • Bico Macio 6 m+

  • Com pegas

Bico macio com válvula anti-gota patenteada

Bico macio com válvula anti-gota patenteada

A válvula patenteada do copo com bico da Philips Avent controla o fluxo e assegura que não ocorrem derrames, mesmo quando o copo é voltado ao contrário ou deixado deitado.

Todas as peças são laváveis na máquina de lavar loiça para uma maior comodidade

Todas as peças são laváveis na máquina de lavar loiça para uma maior comodidade

Pode esterilizar todo o copo para uma óptima higiene

Pode esterilizar todo o copo para uma óptima higiene

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Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

3.5

de 5

2

Críticas

4
3
1

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant cup

This product is excellent, the lid is a fantastic design, it's easy to clean and looks great

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Looks good but fails on design

I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

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