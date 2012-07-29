Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
SCF606/01
Higiene em viagem
O copo para crianças da Philips Avent é ideal para uma transição simples do biberão para o copo. A tampa articulada mantém o bico sempre limpo, mesmo em viagem. Fácil de usar, não derrama e bloqueia a saída de liquido, mesmo que o copo seja agitado ou atirado ao ar.
200ml
Bico Macio 6 m+
Com pegas
A válvula patenteada do copo com bico da Philips Avent controla o fluxo e assegura que não ocorrem derrames, mesmo quando o copo é voltado ao contrário ou deixado deitado.
3.5
de 5
2
Críticas
Claire7812
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Brilliant cup
This product is excellent, the lid is a fantastic design, it's easy to clean and looks great
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
StClair
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Looks good but fails on design
I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy