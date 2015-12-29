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Auscultadores Bluetooth

SHB3185BK/00

3.1

| (10) Críticas

Graves sólidos e dinâmicos sem fios

Os auscultadores sem fios Philips SHB3185 com Bluetooth estão equipados com emparelhamento NFC simples de um só toque. Inspirados nos auscultadores estilo DJ e concebidos para aspirantes a artistas, desfrute de horas de música ou atenda chamadas de modo confortável e inteligente, graças ao seu design dobrável portátil.

Ver todos os benefícios

Graves sólidos e dinâmicos sem fios

  • Diafragmas de 32 mm/posterior fechada

  • On-ear

  • Protecções almofadadas respiráveis

Protecções para os ouvidos suaves e respiráveis para audições prolongadas

Protecções para os ouvidos suaves e respiráveis para audições prolongadas

Protecções para os ouvidos suaves e respiráveis para audições prolongadas e conforto.

Diafragmas de alta intensidade de 32 mm para graves dinâmicos e sólidos

Diafragmas de alta intensidade de 32 mm para graves dinâmicos e sólidos

Diafragmas de alta potência de 32 mm fornecem graves dinâmicos e sólidos.

Ligação NFC de um só toque para emparelhamento fácil

Ligação NFC de um só toque para emparelhamento fácil

O emparelhamento fácil NFC permite-lhe ligar os auscultadores Bluetooth a qualquer dispositivo com Bluetooth - com um simples toque.

Especificações técnicas

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Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

3.1

de 5

10

Críticas

2

29/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value / well deigned product

Great value for money, very comfortable to wear, easy to use and pair! Charges from laptop via USB / Mini USB! Works with Smart TV, Android phone and Chromebook! Great stereo sound!

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

11/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!

I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

11/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!

I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Avisos legais

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