Descontinuado
SHB3185BK/00
Graves sólidos e dinâmicos sem fios
Os auscultadores sem fios Philips SHB3185 com Bluetooth estão equipados com emparelhamento NFC simples de um só toque. Inspirados nos auscultadores estilo DJ e concebidos para aspirantes a artistas, desfrute de horas de música ou atenda chamadas de modo confortável e inteligente, graças ao seu design dobrável portátil.
Diafragmas de 32 mm/posterior fechada
On-ear
Protecções almofadadas respiráveis
Protecções para os ouvidos suaves e respiráveis para audições prolongadas e conforto.
Diafragmas de alta potência de 32 mm fornecem graves dinâmicos e sólidos.
O emparelhamento fácil NFC permite-lhe ligar os auscultadores Bluetooth a qualquer dispositivo com Bluetooth - com um simples toque.
3.1
de 5
10
Críticas
rodbrown1949
29/12/2015
United Kingdom
Great value / well deigned product
Great value for money, very comfortable to wear, easy to use and pair! Charges from laptop via USB / Mini USB! Works with Smart TV, Android phone and Chromebook! Great stereo sound!
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
phic
11/02/2016
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!
I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
rodbrown1949
11/02/2016
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!
I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
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