Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
Música sem fios
Transmissão digital nítida, recepção sem interferências e verdadeira qualidade de som de CD para uma acústica rica e suave. Desempenho sonoro acompanhado do maior conforto, graças a uma fita para o pescoço ajustável e almofadas macias.
A transmissão digital de 2,4 GHz evita a compressão e a perda de dados entre o transmissor e os auscultadores. Os sinais digitais são convertidos em sinais analógicos no final do processo de transmissão. O resultado final é uma qualidade sonora soberba, com acústica suave e perdas de dados mínimas.
A verdadeira qualidade de som de CD permite-lhe aproveitar ao máximo o seu entretenimento musical, graças a um processo de transmissão digital sofisticado que garante que não há compressão de dados. Aquilo que ouve tem detalhes ricos e é fiel à fonte original de música.
O design de duas antenas evita os pontos de recepção fraca ou nula, independentemente dos ângulos de recepção. Os auscultadores integram duas antenas individuais, situadas nas almofadas esquerda e direita, oferecendo-lhe música sem fios soberba e sem interrupções, assim como maior liberdade de movimentos.
4.4
de 5
14
Críticas
92%
recomendam este produto
h1978
13/03/2015
United Kingdom
Simply one of the best wireless headphones money can buy
Great audio reproduction with Wolfson ADC/DACs...No hiss, no buzzing, no crackle, good volume, smooth mid to highs, enough bass... Add convenient sleek design, super comfy and fast battery charging These phones simply rock... I have had plenty of digital headphones from varieties of great names no one can match the 8900s... I wish I purchased more! Thanks philips
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SHD8900 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SHD8900 Wireless HiFi Headphone
John237
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Fantastic piece of kit
Supremely comfortable, sumtuously stylish and superb sounding set of phones. What more needs to be said? Buy them, you won't regret it!
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones
hamidhifi
30/08/2010
United Kingdom
One of the best wireless headphones avialable
Have been using these cans for about one month, and i have to say these beauties' sound experience is just as good as a decent wired one... Before first listen, I never thought a wireless thing would sound like this... First of all theres no interferience of any kind, even with all of my other 2.4Ghz stuff turned on like my wifi router and the cordless telephone, there's no any single issue... And then the sound? oh gosh... thats just great...Pure deep bass, airy vocal, soft treble, great dynamic, virtually no backgound hiss, no distortion and so on... To those who wish using multiple headphones with a one docking station; Theres a unique radio link between the docking station and its own headphones which means less radio interference but theres also a problem with this technique, you cant pair another headphone with the base station ... All in all its great headphones and i would recommend it to anyone who wants to listen to their musics and watching their favorite movies at late nights without bothering their mates/neighbors and messing with wires, these wireless cans should be on the top of your wish list Pros, Great sound quality, well built, comfortable, no radio interference, breathable ear cushions means your ears wont sweat Cons, Docking satation only works with its own headphone(adding more headphones not possible)
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones