ProdutosAssistência

Pague com MB WAY

Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto

Portes grátis a partir de 40€

Política de devolução de 30 dias

Todas as séries

  • Fotografia de produto único
  • Fotografia frontal, superior, direita do produto
  • Fotografia de detalhe do produto
  • Fotografia do produto em utilização
  • Fotografia da embalagem
  • Fotografia de produto único
  • Fotografia frontal, superior, direita do produto
  • Fotografia de detalhe do produto
  • Fotografia do produto em utilização
  • Fotografia da embalagem

Descontinuado

Conjunto de auscultadores para PC

SHM1900/00

2.8

| (6) Críticas

Conversas claras, design leve

Os Philips SHM1900 são um conjunto de auscultadores para PC leves over-ear que proporcionam o maior conforto.

Ver todos os benefícios

Conversas claras, design leve

  • Over-ear

Adaptador 2 para 1 funciona com PC e portátil

Alterne facilmente entre a utilização com PC e computador portátil com o adaptador 2 para 1.

Microfone colocado na posição ideal para a captação de voz

Suporte facilmente ajustável assegura que o microfone está sempre no local certo para captar a sua voz.

Estilo over-ear para conforto, adaptação e isolamento de ruído máximos

Design over-ear para conforto e adaptação máximos. O design over-ear também bloqueia o ruído exterior para uma experiência de audição de alta intensidade.

Especificações técnicas

Obter assistência para este produto

Encontre Perguntas frequentes, manuais do utilizador, informações de segurança e sugestões

Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

2.8

de 5

6

Críticas

4

28/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

cheap pc headphones

On buying this product i wasnt expecting much becuase of the low price but i was pleasently suprised to find that these heaphones where very good quality sound. Also the mirophone is of a good standard and very clear on my online chat program. Exelent product which i use on my pc every day and very comfertable great job philips will recommend to my frienrds

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SHM1900 PC Headset

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SHM1900 PC Headset

11/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

They work but are quite hard to deal with

So, I got these as a gift a month ago and they work fine, my complaint is that they seem to only work as intended if the jack is at the right angle, if they are not they will only produce sound in the left speaker. they also seem to have a tendency to slip out a bit causing the noise to be muffled. I have a feeling that it could just be my laptop getting used to a new pair of headphones. I don't know about how well the mic works as I haven't had a chance to try it.

Esta avaliação foi feita para SHM1900 PC Headset

Esta avaliação foi feita para SHM1900 PC Headset

23/02/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Volume control removed from wire?

As a YouTuber I have used this headset for a while, however after now deciding to return to YouTube I found when using the microphone there's a hum / buzzing sound so I think they are now faulty. (I've had them 2-3 years) So I went to replace them today with an identical pair. I'm appauled to find they no longer have the volume control on the wire!? Despite these being the exact same model number as the ones I have already. (SHM1900/00) I have not yet found another pair of headphones that are adequate enough and I'm very unhappy at Philips for removing a vital piece off this headset. I will be looking at another brand to use for my YouTube gaming channel as well as doing a video review on my replacement pair.

Esta avaliação foi feita para SHM1900 PC Headset

Esta avaliação foi feita para SHM1900 PC Headset

Subscreva a newsletter da Philips para ofertas exclusivas

  • Ofertas exclusivas
  • Acesso antecipado às vendas
  • Dicas sobre estilos de vida saudáveis

Gostaria de receber comunicações promocionais, com base nas minhas preferências e nos meus comportamentos, sobre produtos, serviços, eventos e ofertas da Philips. Posso anular facilmente a subscrição a qualquer momento!

  • Ofertas exclusivas
  • Acesso antecipado às vendas
  • Dicas sobre estilos de vida saudáveis