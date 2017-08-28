Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
SHQ1000/10
Sintonizado para o desporto
Fabricado com materiais resistentes à água combinados com um agente antibacteriano que ajuda a matar os germes, estes auscultadores foram concebidos para os desportistas
ActionFit
Laranja e branco
Concebido com uma vedação à prova de água para proteger os seus auscultadores de danos relacionados com a transpiração
O comprimento ideal de cabo para colocar o equipamento áudio onde se quiser.
Registe a sua rotina desportiva com esta aplicação inteligente, simples e gratuita - criada pela Philips especialmente para si. A aplicação ActionFit permite-lhe criar treinos personalizados que incluem objectivos de tempo, distância e calorias - e pode até atribuir a sua música favorita a cada meta. Depois de completar o seu treino, utilize a aplicação para partilhar os resultados com os amigos no Twitter e Facebook. Necessitará de GPS para os seus objectivos de distância e calorias, por isso transfira-o gratuitamente de uma App Store e está pronto para começar!
3.1
de 5
9
Críticas
Amelia123
28/08/2017
United Kingdom
Best headphones I've ever had!
These are my go to headphones! Need to buy another pair as mine of 6 years!!! Have now finally given up. They have changed slightly but they are the most like the ones I have. The fit my ears really well something I can't find in any other headphone. I have traveled with them hicking and trained with them this entire time and never had a problem!
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
treadmill
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great for taking to the gym
These headphones are excellent to use when you are running or keeping fit as it does not corrode the headphones and you do not lose any of the sound. The only one problem i have with it is that the earphone covers do come off and i have lost mine and am finding it hard just to replace the caps without buying more headphones.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
Hummel
06/07/2011
Deutschland
Spitzenkopfhörer
Diese InEar-Sportkopfhörer sind absolut spitze. Ich trage sie beim Sport ca. 1-1,5 Std. beim Walking. Sie sind kaum zu spüren, drücken nicht nach einiger Zeit im Ohr. Der Klang ist absolut geil. Ich hatte vor diesen Kopfhörern eine Billigvariante aus dem Supermarkt und ich merke genau den Unterschied. Als ich diese InEar-Sportkopfhörer geliefert bekam, habe ich sie auch gleich getestet. An meinem MP3 war noch die Lautstärke der Billigversion eingestellt. Mit diesen neuen Kopfhörern sind mir fast die Ohren abgefallen, so gewaltig war der Unterschied. Ich freue mich jedes mal aufs neue, wenn ich meinen MP3 (übrigens auch von Philips) mit diesen Kopfhörern benutze. Das Preis-Leistungsverhältnis ist absolut richtig. Ich kann nur jedem diese Kopfhörer empfehlen. Auch der Austausch der Ohrkappen geht problemlos. Alles in allem ein sehr gutes Produkt, dass ich mit gutem Gewissen weiter empfehlen kann.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para ActionFit SHQ1000 InEar-Sportkopfhörer
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para ActionFit SHQ1000 InEar-Sportkopfhörer