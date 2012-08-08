Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
SHQ3000/10
Sintonizado para o desporto
Fabricado com materiais à prova de água combinados com um agente antibacteriano que ajuda a matar os germes, estes auscultadores foram concebidos para os desportistas
ActionFit
Cor-de-laranja e cinzento
Concebido com uma vedação à prova de água para proteger os seus auscultadores de danos relacionados com a transpiração
Graças a Sound Isolation, ouvirá e desfrutará de música com mais detalhe, num volume mais baixo do que é possível com auscultadores normais. Com base num entendimento profundo da anatomia do canal auditivo humano, o design acústico dos auriculares com isolamento de som cria uma barreira perfeita entre a fonte de som ambiente e o canal auditivo. Desta forma, elimina o ruído de fundo indesejado, ao mesmo tempo que encaminha o som directamente os seus ouvidos. Mesmo num nível de volume moderado, continua a desfrutar dos detalhes da música sem as distracções do ambiente. Os cilindros do auricular estão disponíveis em três tamanhos, para oferecer a melhor adaptação.
As capas de silicone ultra-macias em 3 tamanhos destes auriculares Philips adaptam-se na perfeição aos seus ouvidos, sem os pressionarem, mas cancelando o ruído indesejado.
2.7
de 5
19
Críticas
vnauj
08/08/2012
España
Van perfectos
Se agarran perfectamente y el hecho que aguante el sudor el ideal.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para ActionFit SHQ3000 Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para ActionFit SHQ3000 Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja
Fulford
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Dyntan17
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones