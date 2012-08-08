ProdutosAssistência

Pague com MB WAY

Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto

Portes grátis a partir de 40€

Política de devolução de 30 dias

Todas as séries

  • Fotografia de detalhe do produto
  • Fotografia de detalhe do produto
  • Fotografia de detalhe do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia do produto em utilização
  • Fotografia do produto em utilização
  • Fotografia do produto em utilização
  • Fotografia da embalagem
  • Imagem principal
  • Fotografia de detalhe do produto
  • Fotografia de detalhe do produto
  • Fotografia de detalhe do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia do produto em utilização
  • Fotografia do produto em utilização
  • Fotografia do produto em utilização
  • Fotografia da embalagem
  • Imagem principal

Descontinuado

ActionFitAuscultadores com gancho desportivos

SHQ3000/10

2.7

| (19) Críticas

Sintonizado para o desporto

Fabricado com materiais à prova de água combinados com um agente antibacteriano que ajuda a matar os germes, estes auscultadores foram concebidos para os desportistas

Ver todos os benefícios

Adaptação ajustável

Sintonizado para o desporto

  • ActionFit

  • Cor-de-laranja e cinzento

Resistente à transpiração

Resistente à transpiração

Concebido com uma vedação à prova de água para proteger os seus auscultadores de danos relacionados com a transpiração

Auscultadores com isolamento sonoro para minimizar o ruído ambiente

Auscultadores com isolamento sonoro para minimizar o ruído ambiente

Graças a Sound Isolation, ouvirá e desfrutará de música com mais detalhe, num volume mais baixo do que é possível com auscultadores normais. Com base num entendimento profundo da anatomia do canal auditivo humano, o design acústico dos auriculares com isolamento de som cria uma barreira perfeita entre a fonte de som ambiente e o canal auditivo. Desta forma, elimina o ruído de fundo indesejado, ao mesmo tempo que encaminha o som directamente os seus ouvidos. Mesmo num nível de volume moderado, continua a desfrutar dos detalhes da música sem as distracções do ambiente. Os cilindros do auricular estão disponíveis em três tamanhos, para oferecer a melhor adaptação.

As capas de silicone ultra macias adaptam-se aos ouvidos c/ o maior conforto

As capas de silicone ultra macias adaptam-se aos ouvidos c/ o maior conforto

As capas de silicone ultra-macias em 3 tamanhos destes auriculares Philips adaptam-se na perfeição aos seus ouvidos, sem os pressionarem, mas cancelando o ruído indesejado.

Especificações técnicas

Obter assistência para este produto

Encontre Perguntas frequentes, manuais do utilizador, informações de segurança e sugestões

Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

2.7

de 5

19

Críticas

08/08/2012

España

España

Van perfectos

Se agarran perfectamente y el hecho que aguante el sudor el ideal.

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para ActionFit SHQ3000 Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para ActionFit SHQ3000 Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Subscreva a newsletter da Philips para ofertas exclusivas

  • Ofertas exclusivas
  • Acesso antecipado às vendas
  • Dicas sobre estilos de vida saudáveis

Gostaria de receber comunicações promocionais, com base nas minhas preferências e nos meus comportamentos, sobre produtos, serviços, eventos e ofertas da Philips. Posso anular facilmente a subscrição a qualquer momento!

  • Ofertas exclusivas
  • Acesso antecipado às vendas
  • Dicas sobre estilos de vida saudáveis