Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Design clássico, som moderno
240 W máx. (120 W RMS)
Prato para discos de 2 velocidades
DAB+/FM, Bluetooth® 5.4
O visual arrojado de meados do século é uma homenagem aos lendários designs dos rádios Philips das décadas de 1930 e 1950, enquanto o som rico e potente o mantém no aqui e agora. Os detalhes retro, como o exterior em madeira e a grelha da coluna em forma de concha, combinam na perfeição com as conveniências modernas, como o Bluetooth®, e a nossa prática aplicação complementar.
Desfrute de um som rico e caloroso com uma potência máxima de 240 W (120 W RMS) ao transmitir ou divertir-se ao som do rádio, e alcance um máximo de 120 W (60 W RMS) ao tocar discos. Dois diafragmas grandes e dois tweeters combinam-se com um woofer de graves e uma porta Bass Reflex para preencher o ar com agudos intensos, médios expressivos e graves controlados e potentes.
Pode tocar discos de vinil a 33 1/3 ou 45 rpm no prato de alumínio fundido, e a tampa protetora contra o pó é removível, se preferir o The Tina sem ela. Um braço de alumínio com contrapeso e um mecanismo antivibração garantem que a agulha Audio-Technica substituível acompanhe as ranhuras na perfeição: no volume máximo, a festa vai estar aos saltos, mas os seus discos não.
4.7
de 5
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Críticas
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recomendam este produto
chuda00
18/11/2025
United Kingdom
Amazing look, great sound
The PHILIPS TAV9000D CENTURY The Tina Bluetooth Turntable is one of those rare gadgets that perfectly blends classic design with modern convenience. Its retro styling immediately stands out — the warm wood finish, textured details, and subtle lighting make it as much a showpiece as it is a music player. Sound quality is excellent for its size. The built-in speakers deliver a rich, full sound with surprisingly good low-end depth, and there’s plenty of power to fill a medium-sized room. Vocals and instrumentals come through clearly, giving both vinyl and Bluetooth audio a satisfying warmth that feels true to the analog vibe. It supports two speeds, 33⅓ and 45 RPM, so you can spin both LPs and singles. The mechanism runs smoothly, and the anti-vibration design does a nice job minimising rumble and distortion, even at higher volumes. It’s the kind of setup where you can really hear the detail in each record — without the hiss or wobble that cheaper turntables sometimes produce. Bluetooth connectivity is quick and stable. Pairing a phone or tablet takes just a few seconds, and switching between vinyl and Bluetooth modes is seamless. Overall, the PHILIPS TAV9000D CENTURY The Tina is a fantastic turntable for music lovers who appreciate vintage looks but expect modern performance. It sounds great, feels well-built, and looks absolutely stunning in any living space.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
JLS888
10/11/2025
United Kingdom
Surprisingly Fantastic!!!!
The Tina is perfect if you love that cool, old-school look but still want all the modern technology. This is an all-in-one music system. What makes it stand out is that it doesn't sound cheap like a lot of other integrated record players. Surprisingly, it has good hardware for vinyl player, which reduces the risk of damaging my vinyls. Beyond vinyl, it also streams music easily via Bluetooth 5.4 and has DAB/FM radio built in. Although, we only really use it to play vinyls. Basically, if you want a simple, single-unit setup that looks fantastic and delivers surprisingly good sound, The Tina is fantastic.
Pontos positivos
High quality materials used and fantastic sound
Pontos negativos
Price
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
Trog
17/01/2026
France
Magnifique appareil, son ok, deux frustrations
Magnifique appareil, belle construction, lourd et stable. Le son est de qualité, mais la caisse presente une legere resonance dans le bas medium, et le volume sonore n’est pas en rapport avec les 120W RMS annoncés (le gain de l’amplificateur est faible donc même à fond ce n’est pas très fort). Le BT fonctionne très bien. On retrouve des sensations d’antant en l’utilisant, ma femme et mes enfants l’adorent ! Deux points d’amélioration très importants pour les prochaines mises à jour : 1- l’appareil se met en veille très rapidement et il n’est actuellement pas possible de le rallumer depuis l’appli mobile, on est obligé de se deplacer. Pourtant l’appareil est toujours alimenté donc techniquement il n’y a rien de compliqué à le faire. 2- le niveau de sortie Audio Out n’est pas fixe, il depend du reglage du volume, or il n’est pas possible de désactiver l’amplificateur interne. Par consequent il est impossible d’utiliser cet appareil comme une entrée Phono/Dab/BT pour une autre chaine hifi, ce qui rend cette sortie Audio Out inutile. Quel dommage ! Mais une mise à jour peut corriger cela.
Pontos positivos
Magnifique objet, plaisir d’antant
Pontos negativos
Se met en veille trop vite, il faut se deplacer pour le rallumer. La sortie Audio Out ne permet pas d’utiliser l’appareil comme une source de niveau fixe pour une autre chaîne hifi.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Retro TAV9000D Platine Bluetooth®
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Retro TAV9000D Platine Bluetooth®
A marca com a palavra Bluetooth® e os respetivos logótipos são marcas comerciais registadas da Bluetooth SIG, Inc. A marca com a palavra Auracast™ e os respetivos logótipos são marcas registadas da Bluetooth SIG, Inc.