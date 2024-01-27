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Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
12831WLEDX1
Daylight 9
12 V
16 W
Vários ângulos de montagem para efeito de iluminação amplo.
Graças às novas lentes ópticas, é oferecida uma melhor iluminação. O ângulo segundo o qual a quantidade legal de luz é projectada na estrada foi aumentado graças ao novo design.
O intervalo de montagem dos módulos aumentou para +/- 40 graus na horizontal, +/- 2 graus na vertical e +/- 32 graus na diagonal.
3.9
de 5
21
Críticas
Beachcaster
27/01/2024
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
A Great Enhancement To My Car
These lights are so easy to install, in all it took me no longer than a couple of hours and I’m 80 years old so not exactly a whiz kid. Everything required is included in the kit, the cables are plenty long enough and most important of all is that the fitting instructions are in big enough print to read. I looked at all available options from £30 to £130 and I am definitely made the right choice wit these.
Pontos positivos
Look good, easy to fit, and great value
Pontos negativos
Non so far
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Benny
05/09/2015
United Kingdom
9 LEDs daylight bright
Except for one ballast in the control box which was defective and needed replacement, LED lights are bright as daytime running lights. Product was discontinued but instead Philips should produce higher than 9 LEDs and ensure quality without defective ballast in the control box of the 12831WLEDX1.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Peugeot206
23/03/2015
United Kingdom
Looks like factory fitted.
After a lot of planning fitted into grill of pug 206 a treat. Wireing & lights of good quality & instructions fairly clear. Only problem was one light looked dimmer, this was cured by wedging cut off cable tie strips under lamp to tip it up slightly.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights