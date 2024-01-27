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  • Alta visibilidade para segurança máxima
  • Alta visibilidade para segurança máxima
  • Alta visibilidade para segurança máxima
  • Alta visibilidade para segurança máxima
  • Alta visibilidade para segurança máxima
  • Alta visibilidade para segurança máxima

DayLight 9Luzes LED de circulação diurna

12831WLEDX1

3.9
| (21) Críticas
Alta visibilidade para segurança máxima
As DRL de 3.ª geração da Philips combinam um estilo superior com uma maior visibilidade. Com o seu design óptico renovado, as Philips Daylight9 oferecem uma maior flexibilidade de montagem: uma solução legal para circulação rodoviária para que qualquer carro se destaque na multidão.
Ver todos os benefícios

Brilhantes e atractivas a partir de qualquer ângulo

Alta visibilidade para segurança máxima

  • Daylight 9

  • 12 V

  • 16 W

Vários ângulos de montagem para efeito de iluminação amplo

Vários ângulos de montagem para efeito de iluminação amplo

Vários ângulos de montagem para efeito de iluminação amplo.

Novo design óptico com 9 pontos LED

Novo design óptico com 9 pontos LED

Graças às novas lentes ópticas, é oferecida uma melhor iluminação. O ângulo segundo o qual a quantidade legal de luz é projectada na estrada foi aumentado graças ao novo design.

Montagem legal em pára-choques a ângulos de até +/- 40°

Montagem legal em pára-choques a ângulos de até +/- 40°

O intervalo de montagem dos módulos aumentou para +/- 40 graus na horizontal, +/- 2 graus na vertical e +/- 32 graus na diagonal.

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Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

3.9

de 5

21

Críticas

2

27/01/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

A Great Enhancement To My Car

These lights are so easy to install, in all it took me no longer than a couple of hours and I’m 80 years old so not exactly a whiz kid. Everything required is included in the kit, the cables are plenty long enough and most important of all is that the fitting instructions are in big enough print to read. I looked at all available options from £30 to £130 and I am definitely made the right choice wit these.

Pontos positivos

Look good, easy to fit, and great value

Pontos negativos

Non so far

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

05/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

9 LEDs daylight bright

Except for one ballast in the control box which was defective and needed replacement, LED lights are bright as daytime running lights. Product was discontinued but instead Philips should produce higher than 9 LEDs and ensure quality without defective ballast in the control box of the 12831WLEDX1.

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

23/03/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Looks like factory fitted.

After a lot of planning fitted into grill of pug 206 a treat. Wireing & lights of good quality & instructions fairly clear. Only problem was one light looked dimmer, this was cured by wedging cut off cable tie strips under lamp to tip it up slightly.

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

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